MSNBC's Joy Reid flamed for behavior during interview with CRT critic: 'Next time ... consider a real debate'

MSNBC host Joy Reid faced intense scrutiny over her Wednesday interview with Manhattan Institute senior fellow Christopher Rufo, where she interrupted the guest at least 15 times in what was supposed to be a debate on Critical Race Theory.

Reid had accepted a challenge to debate Rufo following a dustup on Twitter, but the segment quickly devolved when she barely allowed him to finish a sentence throughout his appearance.

The far-left host was lambasted on social media following the segment, including by Rufo himself, who expressed his desire to have a "real debate" the next time he appeared on her show.

MSNBC'S JOY REID INVITES CHRISTOPHER RUFO TO DEBATE CRITICAL RACE THEORY, BARELY ALLOWS HIM TO SPEAK

"Joy Reid turned the gaslight up to 100 tonight. She claimed that critical race theory isn't taught in schools and that intersectionality, critical whiteness studies, ethnic studies, and critical pedagogy have nothing to do with CRT. Let's deconstruct her language games," Rufo wrote. "I enjoyed listening to your monologue, Joy. Next time, you should consider a real debate."

MSNBC'S JOY REID MOCKS PARENTS WHO SAY OPPOSING CRITICAL RACE THEORY DOESN'T MAKE THEM RACIST: ‘IT DOES’

Former New York Times writer Bari Weiss lauded Rufo's handling of the interview, telling her followers they should watch the clip to see "a masterclass in responding gracefully to a snide interviewer."

Other critics referred to Reid's behavior as "belligerent," and said that because she doesn't know how to debate substance, she gets angry when others don't agree with her conclusions.

JOY REID LASHES OUT AT CRT OPPONENT CHRIS RUFO FOR MAKING ‘WHITE MAN DEMANDS’ BY CHALLENGING HER TO A DEBATE

Some highlighted what they saw as Rufo's "breakdown" of the argument for CRT, as well as what the "reality" of CRT is.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Joseph Wulfsohn contributed to this report.