Critical race theory is 'designed to divide' and parents are right to call it out: Douglas Murray

"The Madness of Crowds" author Douglas Murray joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday to discuss pushback from Loudoun County parents against critical race theory being implemented in school curriculums.

ILLINOIS FATHER GOES VIRAL FOR SPEECH AGAINST CRITICAL RACE THEORY: 'BUNCH OF NONSENSE' AND VIRTUE SIGNALING

DOUGLAS MURRAY: CRT, like a lot of the transgender, ideology—is designed to divide. That’s what it’s meant to do. The transgender ideology stuff is, ‘how dare you say that the big beefy guy can’t enter the women’s weightlifting competition and trounce all over the women. Who are you to say he shouldn’t do that, you bigot.’ And the CRT agenda is a version of the same thing. It says. ‘why can’t we talk about problematizing whiteness? Who are you to object to that, you bigot?’ It’s meant to divide.

And so parents are right to call this out, they are right to say that you cannot talk about, for instance, white children as if they are a problem anymore than you should be able to talk about black children as if they are a problem. The people pushing this stuff have been trying to divide America and it’s absolutely right that American parents should take any opportunity they can to say, ‘no, we will not allow you to do this.’

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW