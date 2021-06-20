Joy Reid lashes out at CRT opponent Chris Rufo for making 'White Man Demands' by challenging her to a debate

MSNBC host Joy Reid lashed out against critical race theory opponent Christopher Rufo for making what she called "White Man Demands" after he challenged her to invite him on her show.

".@JoyAnnReid has denounced me by name multiple times on her show. But she doesn't have the courage to invite me on as a guest," Rufo wrote in a tweet last week. "She knows that I will crush her critical race theory apologetics any day of the week."

Rufo, a journalist and documentary filmmaker, has been at the forefront of the battle against critical race theory and continues to play a key role in the national debate.

During a segment on MSNBC's "Reid Out" last week, the host downplayed Republican concern over the controversial curriculum, at one point referencing an earlier tweet from Rufo, who explained his effort to translate research exposing CRT into a branding campaign for the public to understand.

On Saturday, Reid took aim at Rufo again, calling his challenge to a debate a "weirdly aggressive way to get yourself on TV."

"This is a weirdly aggressive way to get yourself on TV, Christopher..," she wrote on Twitter. "Why not just contact my booking producers like a normal person, rather than going with the White Man Demands option? I had never even heard of you until @oneunderscore__piece exposing your plot to rebrand CRT."

With headlines like "How a Conservative Activist Invented the Conflict Over Critical Race Theory" and "Republicans, spurred by an unlikely figure, see political promise in critical race theory," mainstream media outlets are beginning to consider Rufo and the critical race theory debate a threat that can have a significant impact at the polls.

An NBC piece published last week claimed that parents who vocally oppose critical race theory are part of a larger money-driven conservative political effort. NBC reporter Brandy Zadrozny later complained on Reid's network that concerned parents are using Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) requests to learn about what their children are being taught in school.