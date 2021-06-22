Washington Post issues 'clarifications' on story about Critical Race Theory opponent Chris Rufo

The Washington Post added a lengthy set of "clarifications" regarding its recent article critiquing Manhattan Institute senior fellow Christopher Rufo.

On Saturday, the Washington Post released an in-depth piece on Rufo, who is a vocal opponent of critical race theory, titled "Republicans, spurred by an unlikely figure, see political promise in critical race theory." The piece, among other things, described and critiqued Rufo’s rise in conservative circles following his investigation into critical race theory being taught in K-12 schools and used in corporate diversity trainings.

On Tuesday, however, Rufo revealed on Twitter that the Washington Post has now issued multiple corrections of its piece after he called them out on several significant lapses in their story.

"WINNING: The Washington Post's hitpiece [sic] against me has collapsed," Rufo tweeted. "They have admitted to fabricating a timeline, retracted or added six full paragraphs, reversed a key claim, and failed to produce evidence of a falsified quotation. Democracy dies when the media lies."

The article shortly afterwards included a statement reading "This report has been changed to clarify the sequence of events that followed Rufo’s appearance on Fox News last summer. In addition, the story adds a clarification from the Cupertino superintendent that a lesson was presented once before it was canceled."

Prior to the corrections, Rufo took to Twitter to criticize the article directly. On Sunday, he posted a thread to "expose five flat-out lies, from the fabrication of a timeline to multiple smears that are easily disproven by documentary evidence." His tweets included similar issues such as the fabrication of the timeline of events surrounding Rufo’s visit to the White House as well as evidence regarding racial identity lessons being taught at an elementary school in Cupertino, California.

In addition, Rufo called out additional clarifications unmentioned in the revised piece. His tweet wrote that piece editor Mike Semel "admitted to me via email that the newspaper does not have a recording or transcript of a key quotation that they falsified. They claimed the reporter has ‘notes,’ but cannot provide evidence to support their original claim."

Semel also apparently "claimed in an email that ‘virtually all White people contribute to racism’ does not mean ‘all white people are racist.’" Rufo posited this statement noting "This is an absurd position that only an ideologue could believe."

This recent Washington Post update followed multiple efforts to denounce or discredit Christopher Rufo’s efforts against critical race theory.

On Sunday, MSNBC host Joy Reid lashed out against Christopher Rufo for making what she called "White Man Demands" after asking to come on her show. An NBC story also critiqued Rufo’s opposition to critical race theory, claiming the effort is being driven by a conservative political movement as opposed to concerned parents. Rufo also called these issues out on his Twitter account.