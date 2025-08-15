MSNBC host explodes live on air over Putin talks, rants Trump 'doesn't give a s--- about democracy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace cursed live on air while on a tear against President Donald Trump and his high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday, claiming that the U.S. leader "doesn’t give a s--- about democracy."

"It’s so much to watch our country’s president stand with the person responsible for all that suffering and all that death. It’s just heinous," Wallace said of the highly-anticipated talks about ending Russia's war with Ukraine.

"It’s indiscriminate strikes on apartments that kill not enough innocent civilians to dominate the headlines for days and days. It’s the terror. It’s the terror of sending your kid off to school because you want life to be somewhat normal. But you know that any day Russia could bomb anywhere in Ukraine," Wallace continued.

"I mean, it’s watching them scrape and struggle to get an American president who supported them, to give them all the weapons they needed to go toe-to-toe with Russia," she said. "And to see all that potentially erased by an American president who just doesn’t give a s--- about democracy. He doesn’t care about our allies. He doesn’t care about a democratic ally's sovereignty."

The "Deadline: White House" host also made several suggestive jabs about Trump's body language during his photo-op with Putin.

"I mean, it just seems like even from the first Trump presidency, where you had people like Ambassador Bill Taylor, Marie Yovanovitch or Fiona Hill, there’s no one around Donald Trump who can even explain why he shouldn’t touch Putin so many times in front of the cameras," she added. "They're gone."

"I mean, it’s so embarrassing," Wallace reacted. "You’re waiting for him to say, ‘He looks so nice in his suit and his abs are cut. There’s a six-pack under there if you get to see it like I [do].’ I mean, it’s disgusting."

"There’s a lot of touching," she said. "I don’t know that we always see him touching Melania as much as he touched Putin today. The handshake and then the hand on top of the hand. I mean, everything that over nine years we’ve learned about Trump, this is as fawning as he can be with any public figure he’s ever photographed with."

Trump greeted Putin on a red carpet in Anchorage, Alaska, another touch Wallace took issue with, scoffing that it was "a literal red carpet welcome for an internationally indicted war criminal."

After the summit, Trump described the meeting with Putin as "extremely productive," but added "there’s no deal until there’s a deal."

"Many points were agreed to, there are just a few that are left," Trump said. "We didn’t get there but we have a very good chance of getting there."

