Hillary Clinton says she'd nominate Trump for Nobel prize if he brokers peace between Russia, Ukraine

One of President Donald Trump’s fiercest rivals admitted Friday that he should get the Nobel Peace Prize if he pulled off an end to Russia’s war with Ukraine ahead of his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, appearing on the "Raging Moderates" podcast, said she would nominate Trump for the award if he was successful in getting Putin to end his war and give back all the territory his forces took from Ukraine in the conflict.

"You know, look, if we could pull that off, if President Trump were the architect of that, I'd nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize," she said during the interview.

Trump and Putin are set to meet face-to-face in Anchorage at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson – Alaska’s largest military installation – on Friday. The summit marks the first time in 10 years that Putin has been hosted on American soil.

The president has expressed hope that the meeting will lead to peace between Russia and Ukraine in the near future, noting that a more immediate goal for Friday’s meeting would be to secure a second meeting with the Russian president.

He told a reporter in the Oval Office on Thursday, "And if it's a bad meeting, it'll end very quickly. And if it’s a good meeting, we're gonna end up getting peace in the pretty near future."

Clinton said that there are several things Trump needs to get Putin to agree to if he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

"But maybe this is the opportunity to make it clear that there must be a ceasefire, there will be no exchange of territory, and that, over a period of time, Putin should be actually withdrawing from the territory he seized in order to demonstrate his good faith efforts, let us say, not to threaten European security," she said.

The former chief U.S. diplomat said that if Trump could negotiate those conditions, then she’d nominate him, adding, "because my goal here is to not allow capitulation to Putin, aided and abetted by the United States."

"I think that’s a terrible, terrible precedent, and I think it would make our country less safe, I think it will reward Putin’s aggression, and he will not stop. We know that," Clinton added.

Clinton mentioned that it's a "dream" of hers that Trump will be successful during the upcoming meeting and said that if the Nobel Peace Prize is enough motivation for Trump to get that dream realized, then he should get it.

"And I'm dreaming that, for whatever combination of reasons, including the elusive Nobel Peace Prize, President Trump may actually stand up to Putin on behalf of, not just Ukraine and its democracy and its very brave people, but frankly, on behalf of our own security and interests," she said.

