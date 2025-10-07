Joe Scarborough tells Dem candidate Jay Jones to leave race over violent comments against GOP lawmaker

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Virginia attorney general candidate Jay Jones faced another stern rebuke from a fellow liberal after being caught discussing the hypothetical violent death of a Republican lawmaker.

A National Review report exposed text messages in which Jones fantasized about shooting a Republican colleague in the head and harm coming to his children in 2022. Since then, some liberal commentators have condemned the candidate and his rhetoric.

While some Democrats have stood by the embattled candidate, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough wrote a lengthy X thread calling him out.

"We have all said things that may have reflected poorly on our character—perhaps even unfairly. Virginia’s Democratic AG candidate’s life should not be judged solely on his past horrific texts and statements. But he should [withdraw] from the Attorney General’s race at once," Scarborough implored.

As Virginia is one of the most prominent states where Republicans and Democrats vie for power, Scarborough argued that it would be a simple act of civic duty for Jones to step aside.

"For the good of Virginia, Jay Jones should stand aside. His violent texts calling for putting ‘bullets in the head’ of an opponent and wishing for the death of his political opponent’s children is disqualifying," Scarborough wrote. "End of story."

"Democrats who can’t say the same publicly do themselves, their party, and the country a disservice," Scarborough concluded. "These times are too fraught to mumble non-answers or political justifications for any candidate such violent rhetoric."

The texts, which had been sent to Del. Carrie Coyner, (R-Chester), speak of hypothetical violence against then-Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert (R), including a scenario where, as Jones purportedly described, "Three people, two bullets. Gilbert, Hitler and Pol Pot. Gilbert gets two bullets to the head." He added further, "Spoiler: put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets every time."

In another message to Coyner, Jones speculated on whether Gilbert and his wife were "breeding little fascists."

A spokesperson for Coyner's campaign confirmed the authenticity of the texts first reported by National Review, saying they were "disturbing and disqualifying for anyone who wants to seek public office."

The surfaced text messages from 2022 come at a time of heightened sensitivity to inflammatory and violent political rhetoric following the assassination of Charlie Kirk and two attempted assassinations of President Donald Trump.

Fox News Digital reached out to Jones and did not receive immediate reply.

