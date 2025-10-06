Expand / Collapse search
Virginia

Jay Jones said if more police were killed it would reduce shootings of civilians, according to VA lawmaker

Republican lawmaker claims Jay Jones suggested more officer deaths would reduce police shootings

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published | Updated
MSNBC 'Morning Joe' panelist says Democratic Virginia AG candidate should drop out of the race

MSNBC 'Morning Joe' panelist says Democratic Virginia AG candidate should drop out of the race

MSNBC's "Morning Joe" panelist John Heilemann said Democratic Virginia AG candidate Jay Jones should exit the race after his violent text messages about a GOP lawmaker resurfaced.

Jay Jones, Virginia’s embattled Democratic attorney general candidate, once allegedly suggested that if more police officers were killed, they would shoot fewer people, a former colleague in the state legislature said.

Republican Del. Carrie Coyner told Virginia Scope on Monday that during a 2020 conversation about qualified immunity, she told Jones that without the legal protection, police officers would get killed, the New York Post reported.

"Well, maybe if a few of them died, that they would move on, not shooting people, not killing people," Jones responded, according to Coyner.

LIBERAL MSNBC PANELIST CALLS FOR VIRGINIA AG CANDIDATE TO DROP OUT OVER VIOLENT TEXT MESSAGES

Jay Jones speaks during a campaign stop

Jay Jones, who is running to become Virginia's attorney general in 2025, has come under fire for a series of text messages calling for the death of political opponents and remarks about police officers.  (Maxine Wallace/The Washington Post/Getty Images)

Jones was already under fire after Coyner previously revealed 2022 text exchanges in which he suggested he would shoot then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert over Adolf Hitler. He also said Gilbert and his wife should have to watch his "fascist" children die.

At one point, Jones wrote, "Three people, two bullets. Gilbert, Hitler, and Pol Pot. Gilbert gets two bullets to the head."

Jones is now facing calls from Republicans to drop out of the attorney general race.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Coyner said Jones, a Democrat, is unfit for office.

"My position is very clear. It is never acceptable to think that killing people is a justifiable method to achieve policy changes. Period. Anyone that advocates for killing someone for disagreeing with them is not qualified to serve," Coyner said.

YOUNGKIN PRESSES DEMS TO PUSH JAY JONES OFF VIRGINIA AG TICKET AFTER 'BEYOND DISQUALIFYING' MESSAGES SURFACE

Jay Jones shouldn't be in elected office, says Kevin Walling Video

Jones denied the new allegations.

"I did not say this. I have never believed and do not believe that any harm should come to law enforcement, period. Every single day, police officers put their lives on the line to protect our communities, and I am deeply grateful for their service and sacrifice. As Attorney General, I will work hand-in-hand with law enforcement to support their work," Jones told Virginia Scope.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Coyner and Jones.

Jay Jones texted controversial things about Del. Todd Gilbert

A text message from Jay Jones to Del. Carrie Coyner. (Obtained by Fox News Digital)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Jones should abandon his campaign in light of the messages, saying they were "beyond disqualifying."

"This violent, disgusting rhetoric targeted at an elected official and his children is beyond disqualifying," Youngkin wrote in an X post Saturday. "Jay Jones said that ‘Gilbert gets two bullets to the head’ and then hoped his children would die. Read those words again."

Democratic AG nominee in Virginia urged to drop out of race after violent texts surface Video

Meanwhile, no high-level Democrats have come out against Jones.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

