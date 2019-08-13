'Fox & Friends' takes on Joe Biden's blunders: 'He feels like a front-runner in name only'

The hosts of "Fox & Friends" took a look on Tuesday at the recent "blunders" from Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden on the campaign trail, including mistakenly saying he was vice president at the time of the 2018 shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla.

The misstatement came just days after Biden said "poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids" and declared that he supports "truth over facts," all of which prompted a response from his campaign.

"Joe Biden has spoken his mind his entire life, which voters know and love about him. He’s a real person, he’s authentic and that will never change," Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s communications director and deputy campaign manager, told The New York Times.

Host Pete Hegseth wasn't so sure Biden is going to be the best choice to take on President Trump, noting that the video montage of Biden's blunders was only from the past week.

"This isn't the greatest hits. We could be here all morning if we played the greatest hits. This is the last few days. ... He feels like a front-runner in name only. Yes, he's atop the polls but it's very early, everyone knows who he is, he's got no energy, he keeps making mistakes, he's got a nickname that will stick, Sleepy Joe. It doesn't feel like the party is ready to say this is our guy," said Hegseth, arguing it's still unclear whether Biden will have enough support once the crowded field of primary candidates shrinks.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt said some Democrats express concern about Biden privately, but she said voters "like some of this about him because they think he's relatable."

"No one's perfect, we all have our little blunders," she said, with Griff Jenkins adding that Biden has been gaffe-prone for years but the "frequency" may be concerning to those who are eyeing a 2020 debate showdown with Trump.

Meanwhile, Biden campaign senior adviser Symone Sanders had a fiery clash with CNN anchor Brianna Keilar Monday over the string of gaffes, calling concerns about them a "press narrative."

Keilar began the interview by asking Sanders why voters should "overlook these gaffes" and asked whether 76-year-old Biden needs to "do better" in his public appearances.

"I want to be very clear; this is a press narrative, not a voter narrative," Sanders responded. "If you were to look at the coverage in Iowa this weekend and juxtapose the local newspapers and local television coverage to national media coverage, you would have thought these reporters were at two different events.”