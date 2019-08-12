Sherri Shepherd jokes that ‘The View’ co-host Joy Behar can’t ‘keep her damn mouth shut’

Sherri Shepherd playfully blasted her former “The View” co-host Joy Behar Sunday night, saying the fiery anti-Trump liberal doesn’t know when to stay quiet.

Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen asked Shepherd for her thoughts on a variety of topics related to the daytime gabfest, which she co-hosted from 2007-2014. One of the questions was about Barbara Walters reportedly threatening to fire Behar for “prematurely” telling reporters that Rosie O’Donnell would join the show.

“Joy don’t know how to keep her damn mouth shut,” Shepherd said.

Cohen laughed at Shepherd’s response and quickly moved on to the next question.

Cohen also asked Shepherd about a variety of behind-the-scenes moments from “The View” that were detailed in Ramin Setoodeh’s recent book, “Ladies Who Punch." Shepherd said she didn’t need to read the book because she “lived it.”

Setoodeh interviewed 150 people for the book, including 11 of the show’s past and current co-hosts over three years. “Ladies Who Punch” details everything from tales of Walters allegedly bullying other panelists to “underlying lesbian undertones” between co-hosts.

Meanwhile, Shepherd joked that Behar doesn’t keep quiet, but her gift of gab has elevated her to new heights during Trump’s time in the Oval Office. Behar attacks the president and his allies on a regular basis with comments that often go viral.