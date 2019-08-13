Michael Goodwin on 'Fox & Friends': The New York Times 'has created a monster'

Fox News contributor Michael Goodwin believes The New York Times "has created a monster" by giving its readers a steady diet of anti-Trump headlines over the past three years.

On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Goodwin discussed his new column on the New York Post, where he argues that the Times has changed more than any other news organization in recent years.

Goodwin wrote, "The mandate of opinion-free news coverage was tossed overboard during the heated 2016 presidential election, and the paper now displays its bias on every page. The quaint motto is still there, but these days the Times doesn’t cover the news as much as promote an agenda. As it says repeatedly, the paper has a 'mission.' The mission is obvious: The Times aims to elect left-wing Democrats to virtually every office in the land and transform America culturally, educationally and politically."

Goodwin emphasized the recent backlash against the paper over a headline that was not seen as sufficiently critical of the president's response to the mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso. A later edition of the paper included an updated headline, triggering criticism of Executive Editor Dean Baquet for bowing to the Twitter-fueled pressure.

Baquet reportedly called the situation a "f---ing mess" and called a town hall meeting with employees to discuss the fallout. Goodwin said the headline change was "emblematic" of what has happened to the paper during the Trump presidency.

"The Times has created a monster in that it has to give its readers a daily dose of 'hate Trump.' And if you don't, if you drop the ball on one headline, they will come after you because this is now what they expect of the New York Times," he said.

"They buy the New York Times because they believe the paper hates Trump as much as they do. When the Times doesn't do what it's expected, they go crazy. They're like children at a birthday party who didn't get the last piece of cake."

Goodwin, who worked for 16 years at the Times, including a stint as a bureau chief, lamented that the organization is not the same as when he worked there.

"It's all the news that fits their agenda is what they print," he concluded.