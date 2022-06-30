MSNBC's Chris Hayes mocked for claiming Supreme Court is 'now a threat to the planet': ‘Tough break’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes was among several progressive social media users who criticized the Supreme Court's EPA decision on Thursday.

Hayes claimed specifically that the Supreme Court ruling on the West Virginia v. EPA case now poses a "threat to the planet."

"Run out of words to describe this court, but, among other things, it's now a threat to the planet," Hayes tweeted.

The tweet echoed Hayes’ comment one week earlier on June 22 when he suggested that the Republican Party represented a "continuing threat to the republic" on his show "All In."

The Supreme Court ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency can no longer issue regulations against industries without congressional approval. This decision was considered a massive limit to executive agencies' authority and a blow against the ongoing climate movement spearheaded by the Biden administration.

Several people on Twitter criticized Hayes’ take in particular as an extreme reaction to the limiting of government overreach.

The Federalist senior editor David Harsanyi responded, "I'm sorry people will be able to vote on these things. Tough break."

Townhall.com columnist Kurt Schlichter joked, "Your sadness pleases me. I blaspheme against your angry weather goddess."

"MSNBC's Chris Hayes has a real problem with preserving life and stopping big government overreach," Ted Cruz adviser Steve Guest wrote.

National Review writer Charles C.W. Cooke wrote a correction to Hayes' tweet, "*a threat to the executive branch’s usurpation of Article I."

Political commentator Noam Blum tweeted, "’You should make laws about things instead of empowering unelected bureaucrats to rule by fiat’ is only a threat to strangulation by red tape."

Democrats have similarly begun using extreme language to criticize the Supreme Court decision.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., tweeted that the ruling was "catastrophic" and the Senate needs to get rid of the filibuster "for the sake of the planet."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., also attacked the "MAGA, repressive, extremist Supreme Court" for making a decision that "will cause more needless deaths."

The ruling on West Virginia v. EPA was one of the final decisions announced by the Supreme Court for this term.