Supreme Court now ‘a threat to the planet’: Dems and media melt down over high court's EPA decision

On Thursday, the Supreme Court made another consequential ruling that caused leftists to meltdown on social media.

The Court dealt the progressives and the climate change agenda a blow with its highly anticipated decision in the West Virginia v. EPA case. The 6-3 decision ruled "that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot pass sweeping regulations that could overhaul entire industries without additional congressional approval," Fox Business reported.

In the Court’s opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts claimed, "it is not plausible that Congress gave EPA the authority to adopt on its own such a regulatory scheme." He added that such regulatory power "rests with Congress itself, or an agency acting pursuant to a clear delegation from that representative body."

The case originated from the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan which was started in 2015 to reduce carbon emissions from power plants. As Fox Business noted, the Court put Obama’s plan "on hold" in 2016 until it was repealed by the Trump administration and replaced by the Affordable Clean Energy Rule.

This latest decision puts a cap on the executive branch’s power in making large-scale environmental regulations.

However, this check on executive power was met with scorn from progressive politicians and leftist journalists.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., raged on Twitter, demanding that Democrats discard the filibuster for the sake of the planet. "Catastrophic. A filibuster carveout is not enough. We need to reform or do away with the whole thing, for the sake of the planet."

Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., put out an alarmist tweet, writing, "Our planet is on fire, and this extremist Supreme Court has destroyed the federal government’s ability to fight back."

She then slammed the Court’s legitimacy, adding, "This radical Supreme Court is increasingly facing a legitimacy crisis, and we can't let them have the last word."

MSNBC host Chris Hayes expressed shock over the decision, tweeting, "Run out of words to describe this court, but, among other things, it's now a threat to the planet."

MSNBC executive Kyle Griffin shared Senator Chuck Schumer’s, D-N.Y., remarks on the decision over Twitter. Schumer reportedly claimed, "The Republican-appointed majority of the MAGA Court is pushing the country back to a time when robber barons and corporate elites have complete power and average citizens have no say."

Former President Barack Obama tweeted about the urgency of the Court’s decision. "No challenge poses a greater threat to our future than a changing climate. Every day, we’re feeling the impact of climate change, and today’s Supreme Court decision is a major step backward."

ABC White House correspondent Mary Alice Parks tweeted fearfully, "Who is going to save the planet?"

Former CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather similarly took to Twitter to offer this hostile take on the ruling, "Dear Supreme Court, Thanks for nothing. - Planet Earth."