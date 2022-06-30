MSNBC, CNN, and more rip Supreme Court over EPA ruling, lament Biden administration loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following the Supreme Court’s decision limiting the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to regulate power plant carbon emissions, liberal media outlets slammed the Court for holding up President Biden’s climate agenda and claimed conservative members do not want climate change addressed.

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said the justices’ majority decision to pass the torch on environmental regulation to Congress was a "feature" rather than a "bug." He suggested that the Court intentionally gave the power to Congress knowing that they would not be able to pass any legislation relating to climate change, or at least not on the scale of Biden’s agenda.

"When the Court says it’s up to Congress to address climate change, what they are really saying is we don’t want climate change addressed," Toobin said.

Toobin later added that climate change was here and real regardless of the Supreme Court’s decision and or how politicians might vote.

During the same segment, CNN political director David Chalian fretted Biden had effectively been handcuffed.

"What this ruling did was basically even limit Biden’s pen ability if you will," Chalian said, referencing Biden’s ability to issue executive powers. "And really this sort of put handcuffs on the Biden administration to attack what is one of the major priorities of this presidency."

CNN correspondent Rene Marsh made similar comments on the topic and Congress’ inability to pass legislation, asserting the Supreme Court’s decision to hand the authority to Congress is essentially it saying they are "deregulating the power sector."

"This ruling isn’t just a blow to the Biden administration," Marsh also noted. "But it has the impact to affect people’s lives for generations to come."

Discussions of the West Virginia v. EPA ruling also trickled over to MSNBC, where chief environmental affairs correspondent Anne Thompson said the decision would make it more difficult for Biden and his administration to tackle climate change. She noted that environmental experts had used phrases like "disappointed" and "hamstrung" in reaction to the news.

CBS legal contributor Jessica Levinson also fretfully weighed in on the ruling.

"It’s hard to escape the conclusion that this significantly hobbles America in terms of trying to meet its climate change goals," she said.

The ruling also extends "far beyond" climate change, according to NBC News correspondent Ken Dilanian.

"It could dramatically curb health and safety regulations," he added.

The 6-3 decision limits how far the executive branch can go in forcing new environmental regulations on its own.

"Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will force a nationwide transition away from the use of coal to generate electricity may be a sensible ‘solution to the crisis of the day,’ But it is not plausible that Congress gave EPA the authority to adopt on its own such a regulatory scheme in Section 111(d)," Chief Justice John Roberts said in the Court's opinion, referencing Section 111 of the Clean Air Act. "A decision of such magnitude and consequence rests with Congress itself, or an agency acting pursuant to a clear delegation from that representative body."

The dissent argued that Section 111 authorizes the EPA to make broad changes because it allows the EPA to choose the "best system of emission reduction."

The Biden administration did emerge victorious in a separate case on Thursday.

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a 5-4 decision that the Biden administration can repeal the Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocols, commonly known as the "Remain in Mexico" policy, reversing a lower court ruling.

Under that policy, migrants seeking entry into the U.S. had to stay in Mexico as they awaited hearings.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contribute to this report.