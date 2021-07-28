MSNBC continues avoiding Barbara Boxer assault-robbery just days after inviting her on-air

Much of the liberal media has downplayed or outright ignored the assault and robbery of former California Sen. Barbara Boxer , but no news organization has done more to sweep the once-prominent Democrat under the rug like MSNBC.

It was first reported on Monday evening that Boxer was attacked by two thieves and had her cellphone stolen while walking in her hometown of Oakland. MSNBC avoided the breaking news during its primetime lineup.

The blackout of coverage on the 24-hour cable news network continued throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday, according to Grabien transcripts. In contrast, MSNBC dedicated more time to the passing of former Republican Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi, who died following a tragic bicycle accident, with early morning mentions on "Way Too Early" and "Morning Joe."

MSNBC, like other liberal networks, frequently downplay or avoid subjects that are unflattering to Democrats or perhaps interfere with a political narrative. That being said, what's most bizarre about the Peacock network's ongoing snub of the former California senator is the fact that she was invited on-air just days prior to the assault.

On Saturday, roughly 48 hours before being robbed, Boxer was invited on "The Week with Joshua Johnson" to discuss the Jan. 6 select committee.

Boxer was also welcomed on MSNBC's airwaves back in March and January of this year.

MSNBC did not respond to Fox News' multiple requests for comment.

MSNBC is far from the only liberal network to ignore the assault. Both ABC and NBC avoided the incident on their morning and evening newscasts. CBS, meanwhile, dedicated less than seven seconds of coverage as part of a roundup of headlines on "CBS This Morning."

CNN also offered scant coverage this week with two mentions on the network's poorly-watched morning program "New Day" as well as a mention on "Erin Burnett Outfront," where Boxer was interviewed about her experience. Like MSNBC, CNN has avoided the assault during its primetime lineup on Monday and Tuesday.

The lack of coverage towards Boxer's assault has become the latest example of the media's efforts to downplay the growing violent crimes that have plagued Democrat-run cities across the country.

Boxer, 80, served in the U.S. Senate from 1993 to 2017, when she was succeeded by Kamala Harris. Boxer also served for a decade in the House of Representatives.

The incident occurred in Oakland, where Democratic Mayor Libby Schaaf has held office since 2015.

The Oakland Police Department's robbery division is investigating the incident. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.