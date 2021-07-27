MSNBC, ABC, NBC completely avoid Barbara Boxer assault-robbery, CBS offers less than 7 seconds of coverage

The liberal networks offered little to no coverage of the assault and robbery of former Democratic California Sen. Barbara Boxer as it's become the latest example of the media's efforts to downplay the growing violence that has plagued cities across the country.

It was first reported on Monday evening that Boxer was attacked by two thieves and had her cellphone stolen while walking in her hometown of Oakland. CNN and MSNBC failed to mention the breaking news during their primetime lineups.

While CNN broke its blackout briefly addressing the incident on its poorly-watched morning program "New Day," MSNBC continued the blackout throughout Tuesday according to Grabien transcripts, focusing much of its coverage on the Jan. 6 committee hearing.

CNN, MSNBC PRIMETIME SHOWS IGNORE BREAKING NEWS OF EX-SEN. BARBARA BOXER BEING ATTACKED, ROBBED IN CALIFORNIA

Perhaps the most puzzling element of MSNBC's omitted coverage of the assault was the fact that Boxer was a semi-frequent guest of the liberal cable news network, appearing on-air as recently as this past Saturday to discuss the Jan. 6 committee.

In contrast, MSNBC dedicated more time to the passing of former Republican Wyoming Senator Mike Enzi, who died following a tragic bicycle accident, with early morning mentions on "Way Too Early" and "Morning Joe."

MSNBC was not the only network to avoid Boxer. Both ABC and NBC skipped over the story during their morning and evening programs on Tuesday.

CBS, meanwhile, went to stunning lengths to downplay the assault, giving it less than seven seconds during a headline roundup on "CBS This Morning." The subject was avoided on "CBS Evening News."

Only two CNN programs throughout the network's entire lineup mentioned Boxer, the second being "Erin Burnett Outfront," where CNN anchor Erin Burnett interviewed Boxer about the ordeal.

However, like MSNBC, it received no mention during CNN's primetime coverage for two nights in a row.

Boxer, 80, served in the U.S. Senate from 1993 to 2017, when she was succeeded by Kamala Harris. Boxer also served for a decade in the House of Representatives.

The incident occurred in Oakland, where Democratic Mayor Libby Schaaf has held office since 2015.

The Oakland Police Department's robbery division is investigating the incident. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.