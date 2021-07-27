CNN, MSNBC primetime shows ignore breaking news of ex-Sen. Barbara Boxer being attacked, robbed in California

Former California Sen. Barbara Boxer was attacked and robbed of her cell phone Monday in Oakland, but anyone who relies on CNN or MSNBC’s primetime lineups for news was left in the dark about the stunning attack.

The liberal media has been criticized recently for downplaying or ignoring a spike in violent crimes in America’s largest cities. Boxer being robbed appears to be the latest example, as CNN and MSNBC both ignored the breaking news during primetime as details unfolded, according to a Grabien Media search of transcripts.

MAINSTREAM MEDIA CONTINUES TO FAIL US CITIES AMID CRIME SURGE: 'THEY REFUSE TO CALL OUT THE LIBERAL MAYORS'

Boxer, a Democrat from California, was in Oakland's Jack London Square neighborhood when someone pushed her in the back and took her phone, she tweeted in the late afternoon Monday.

"Tucker Carlson Tonight," "Hannity" and "The Ingraham Angle" all mentioned the breaking news that was ignored by CNN and MSNBC.

"Anderson Cooper 360," "Cuomo Prime Time," "Don Lemon Tonight," "All In with Chris Hayes," "The Rachel Maddow Show," "Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell" and "The 11th Hour with Brian Williams" all kept the breaking news from their viewers.

CNN and MSNBC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"The lack of national corporate media coverage of the spike in violent crimes does a disservice to people in cities who are the victims, and contributes to the downward spiral," Cornell Law School professor and media critic William A. Jacobson recently told Fox News. "That these cities almost entirely have progressive mayors suggests some of the lack of coverage is politically motivated."

In a statement, Boxer's office said she was "thankful that she was not seriously injured."

FORMER SEN. BARBARA BOXER ATTACKED, ROBBED IN CALIFORNIA

CNN’s "New Day" managed to cover the story on Tuesday morning.

Boxer, 80, served in the U.S. Senate from 1993 to 2017, when she was succeeded by Kamala Harris. Boxer also served for a decade in the House of Representatives.

The incident occurred in Oakland, where Democratic Mayor Libby Schaaf has held office since 2015.

"The news media are so leftist that they refuse to call out the liberal mayors of cities for spikes in violent crime," Media Research Center vice president Dan Gainor told Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The department's robbery section is investigating the incident. A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.