Morale and leadership 'bad' among Russian forces: Lt. Gen. Kellogg

Fox News contributor and former National Security advisor Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg gave his take on the efforts of the Ukranian forces' counteroffensive and potential strategy against Russia on "Your World" Wednesday.

LT. GEN. KELLOGG: Look, there's an ebb and flow to every war and right now we're seeing the flow go to Ukraine. They've made massive incursions into territory that the Russians held 3,000 miles.

But look, Russia still had about 20% of Ukrainian territory, but they have lost a lot of equipment. They've let the Russians have a lot real good units [that] have been shattered. The morale is bad and the leadership is bad on the Russians part. And Putin needs to be concerned.

But I'll tell you, here's the key, though, Neil, and I really believe this. Look to the South. That's where this whole war is going to be decided around Kherson, around Nikolaev. If the Ukrainians can push and they can move those offensive down there and they cut off Crimea from there, from the Russian offensive that started a few months ago. And they can hold onto that and then put penetrations into Crimea.

Then I think the Russian army falls and I think after the Russian army falls with their strategic defeat, Putin falls as well. So if I was Ukraine right now, if I could advise, you know, I said I got kind of got it in the North around Kharkiv now make a big effort in Nikolaev and around Kherson.

Try to close that gap, cut off Crimea and then take Crimea. You take a part of that nation back – Ukraine that was given up in 2014 – I think that's when you see the end of Putin.



