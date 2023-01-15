Missing Ana Walshe's friend issues grim prediction for her whereabouts: 'One in a million chance' she's alive

A friend of missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe issued a grim prediction for her friend's whereabouts many days after she vanished, as lingering questions remain surrounding her disappearance.

Walshe's friends, Natasha Sky and Pamela Bardhi, joined "Lawrence Jones Cross Country" Saturday to discuss Walshe's disappearance as investigators continue to probe the case.

"I have to ask, and forgive me for asking this question, but do you believe Anna is alive or do you believe Anna is dead?" host Lawrence Jones asked the pair on Saturday.

"One in a million chance," Sky said. "That's what I would answer, and not because… Pamela and I know her personally, how Ana is driven and how she's independent. She would find a way to reach out to people if something would happen to her."

"If the person is missing for 11 days, nowadays with the social media, with the world being connected so quickly and with the evidence that unfortunately came up, and especially with the police reports every day, it unfortunately looks dim and dark," she continued.

Sky noted Brian Walshe, Ana's husband, exhibited strange behavior and was rarely with her in social settings.

Lawrence Jones asked her about Brian's alleged "no picture policy," which has prompted many critics to question the pair's dynamic. He noted how few pictures of Ana there are online.

"She was hiding, truly," Sky said.

Walshe went missing New Year's Day in Cohasset, Massachusetts. Her husband has since been arrested and charged with misleading investigators in connection with his wife's disappearance.

He failed to disclose a trip to Home Depot that included the purchase of $450 worth of cleaning products. He also reportedly googled, "how to dispose of a 115-pound woman's body."

"When I just saw… the social media post, missing, my stomach went upside down. I knew something was wrong," Bardhi said.

After Brian's arrest, police reportedly found a hatchet, a hacksaw, and trash bags with blood about an hour from the family's home.

As the investigation continues, there has been widespread concern surrounding Ana's three children while their mother is missing, and their dad is behind bars.

Currently, the trio is in the state's custody, but her friends have offered to take them in to ensure they are able to stay together as the legal nightmare surrounding their mother's disappearance unfolds.

"They need to be together," Sky said. "They need love. They need home. They need to be together. Everything they have is, frankly, each other, and they need familiarity with the children who were interacting with them before."

"But we all deserve to know justice," she continued. "We all deserve to know what happened to Ana, especially her children."