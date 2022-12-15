Miranda Devine calls out 'suspicious' timing of FTX founder's arrest: 'Obviously trying to protect someone'

Fox News contributor Miranda Devine questioned the "extremely suspicious timing" of disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest hours before he was scheduled to testify before Congress, telling "America Reports" on Thursday that "something fishy" may be occurring behind the scenes.

SAM BANKMAN-FRIED'S ARREST CELEBRATED, MOCKED BY TWITTER USERS: 'BAD NEWS FOR DEMOCRATS'

MIRANDA DEVINE: I just immediately smelled a rat. This is extremely suspicious timing. There's no reason for them to have nabbed him there and then. They could have waited a few hours. The idea has been floated around that he was a flight risk. I mean, he's been there for weeks. If he was a flight risk, he would have left. His mother was in court in the Bahamas on Tuesday morning, and she just laughed out loud at the idea that he would be a fugitive. So that doesn't pass the sniff test. They're obviously trying to protect someone. There's a couple of theories. One is that because Sam Bankman-Fried was the second-largest donor after George Soros to the Democratic Party, and there's talk of as much as half a billion dollars that's already gone to sort of dark money PACs for the Dems, as well as he'd promised another $1 billion for the 2024 election. Now, they don't want that money to really be scrutinized too closely. Perhaps that's the case and become a political issue in Congress. And the other, maybe even more likely reason is that Gary Gensler, the head of the Securities Exchange Commission, had met twice with Sam Bankman-Fried in the past year, which is pretty unprecedented. And he also obviously hadn't put the correct regulations around that industry and around what SBF was doing. It was like he was turning a blind eye. And then we also found out, curiously, from a Fox News exclusive that Gary Gensler had scrubbed the details from his diary, his public diary of meetings with George Soros, Hillary Clinton, his former boss, because remember, he used to be the finance chair of her campaign, and also Nancy Pelosi. So what is going on? It's something fishy, and it is just shameful that the DOJ would be involved, if they were, in covering up and making this timing so conducive to Sam Bankman-Fried defense attorneys, not to the prosecutors.