Reporter's Notebook: Progressives eye shutdown leverage to rein in ICE, Venezuela operations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There is a nexus between congressional spending, the Minnesota ICE shooting and military operations related to Venezuela.

It is argued that the power of the purse is one of the most hallowed powers of Congress. This is why a number of progressives are imploring Democrats to use the next government funding round to defund ICE or impose strictures to hamstring ICE in the next government funding round.

Some liberal Democrats even want to force a government shutdown over the shooting in Minnesota. That’s to say nothing of some Democrats wanting to use the power of the purse to hem in the administration on maneuvers in Venezuela or potential future operations in Cuba, Mexico, Colombia or Greenland.

Congress has not yet addressed the funding bills for the Pentagon or State Department for FY2026.

KAINE TELLS CONGRESS TO 'GET ITS A-- OFF THE COUCH,' RECLAIM WAR POWERS

Funding for nine distinct sections of the federal government expires at the end of the day on Jan. 30. One of those sections is DHS. It’s possible the House could debate that bill in the coming days. This comes as an increasing number of Democrats are demanding that the House impeach Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The House this week approved a "minibus" spending package, tackling appropriations for energy and water programs, the Department of Interior and the Departments of Commerce, Justice and science programs. The plan is for the Senate to align with the House on these bills. But regardless, Congress would probably have to approve another continuing resolution (CR) to keep the lights on in all other quarters of the federal government after Jan. 30.

A CR simply renews all federal funding at present levels. So, it’s likely Congress would OK whatever spending bills they’ve worked out and put everything else in the CR to avoid a shutdown.

CROCKETT WARNS OF NATIONWIDE PROTESTS OVER ICE SHOOTING: 'STATE-SANCTIONED EXECUTION'

But some progressives have other ideas. They want to use this government funding deadline as "leverage" over ICE and operations related to Venezuela.

"We should use every means at our disposal to do it, including the appropriations process," said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

But there is a schism inside the Democratic Party. The House and Senate Democratic leadership made a decision not to push for a shutdown this time. They know that a tentative agreement on all of this is fragile as Jan. 30 approaches.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., sidestepped my question when I asked him about using appropriations to undercut ICE.

"Our focus right now, in terms of the appropriations bill, are getting the three bills that are going to be on the floor today over the finish line, and then we'll turn to the Homeland Security," said Jeffries.

I pressed further.

AOC ACCUSES VANCE OF BELIEVING ‘AMERICAN PEOPLE SHOULD BE ASSASSINATED IN THE STREET’

Jeffries snapped back at me about ICE and DHS funding.

"No, what I'm focused on right now, Chad, is to make life better for the American people," said an angry Jeffries.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is in a similar boat.

"I have lots of problems with ICE," said Schumer.

"Why is there resistance to use the appropriations process, either for Venezuela or now certainly for ICE? I mean, are you afraid of another government shutdown?" I asked.

Schumer ignored the question.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Even Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., gave Jeffries and Schumer some slack on not taking up the cause to handcuff ICE through the appropriations process.

"They’re responsible for leading an entire caucus that elects members from across their country. So they’re in a different position," said Ocasio-Cortez of the Democratic leaders.

But she noted that funding for ICE "exploded virtually overnight, and we are seeing the ramifications of it in terms of the abuse of power that is happening."

Ocasio-Cortez noted that Democrats could pursue cutting ICE funding in another funding round.