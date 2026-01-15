Democratic Socialist city council member calls out Frey, Walz for not doing enough to stop ICE 'occupation'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Socialist Minneapolis City Council member Robin Wonsley condemned state and local leadership on Thursday, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, arguing they weren't doing enough to get Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) out of the city and protect residents.

Wonsley said she was introducing a resolution calling on Walz to declare an eviction moratorium in Minneapolis, arguing residents are living under ICE "occupation" and can’t travel through the city safely.

"So this is why we need the governor to also demonstrate an ounce of courage in this moment and make sure people can shelter in place as a protective measure while ICE is in our community. And then he, and our current mayor, and other elected officials need to do more as well," Wonsley said.

"Regular people who are going out every single day risking their lives while federal agents point flash grenades, tear gas canisters, and AK-47s in their faces. Residents are demonstrating a huge amount of courage right now. And it's not being matched by our elected officials to do everything we can to get ICE out of our community," Wonsley said.

CNN host Sara Sidner asked Wonsley to respond to Frey urging residents not to take the bait when protesting, and saying that the current situation in the city was not sustainable.

"I'm confused as to what bait is being taken. And I think what people on the ground hear when our mayor, Mayor Jacob Frey, say those type of things, or when our chief of police says we need you to stand down, what people are hearing is, ‘Stand down, don’t take action. We're not going to take action either.' Because our local leaders have not taken any action to actually protect their residents," Wonsley said.

Frey's office and the governor's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Wonsley praised Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison for attempting to sue the Trump administration in an effort to limit ICE operations in the state.

The city council member also identified herself as the first Black Democratic Socialist city council member early in the interview after Sidner labeled her as a Democrat.

Walz called on President Donald Trump to turn down the temperature in a statement on X, and also posted a message to people in Minneapolis.

"I know this is scary. We can — we must — speak out loudly, urgently, but also peacefully. We cannot fan the flames of chaos. That’s what he wants," Walz said.

