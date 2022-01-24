Minneapolis bar owner joins lawsuit against vaccine mandate, slams mayor for 'following political science'

Several restaurants and bar owners sued the city of Minneapolis after the mayor mandated them to require customers to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccinations.

"We need to push back on this. We are going into year three of ‘two weeks to slow the spread.’ And we think it is time to get on with our lives and return to a normal society. So, we figured it was time to stand up and do something to stick up for our business," Wild Greg’s Saloon owner Greg Urban told "Fox & Friends First on Monday.

CROWDS AT 'DEFEAT THE MANDATES' MARCH DEMAND END TO COVID VACCINE MANDATES NATIONWIDE

Mayor Jacob Frey signed emergency regulation 2022-5, which started last week, requiring customers to "show proof of full vaccination or negative tests before entering an establishment that serves food or drink in Minneapolis."

The lawsuit hitting back at the mandate was filed on behalf of the owners of Smack Shack, The Gay 90s, Sneaky Pete's, Wild Greg's Saloon, Urban Forage, Jimmy John's and Bunker's Music Bar & Grilln in the Hennepin County Fourth Judicial Court Thursday.

Urban said that the vaccine mandate has already been a "disaster" for sales at bars and restaurants where it's gone into effect. He said businesses have had to call the police due to arguments with customers over the rule.

Urban said city leaders have been "following political science for the last several years."

"It is clear that this variant has peaked, and it’s on its way down. And you know, this is about following political science," he added.

City Attorney Jim Rowader told KARE 11 it was "unfortunate that the plaintiffs are not interested in doing their part" to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

"The City Attorney's Office will vigorously defend this prudent approach ensuring public health and safety," he said.