Rep. Miller-Meeks slams Biden's $6T spending plan as inflation soars: 'This is a self-made crisis'

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, labeled the ongoing surge in inflation as a "self-made crisis" on behalf of the Biden administration. On "Fox & Friends First" Friday, Miller-Meeks credited the administration with driving up inflation by pushing through the COVID relief package and warned against passing the $6 trillion Build Back Better plan.

REP. MILLER-MEEKS: I certainly think the Biden administration and the Fed waited too long. The Fed waited too long to raise rates, and part of that was I think some push from the Biden administration to keep rates where they were. But also the Biden administration could have done more. Even economists on the left are saying the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package that we voted on back in March, which I voted against, should not have gone through and led to this skyrocketing inflation.

So we're all feeling the pinch of that. There are other things they can do. Stop pushing to get passed the Build Back Better plan, which would only lead to more inflation. So you can't pump $6 trillion into our economy and not expect to have inflation rise. So again, this is a self-made crisis.

