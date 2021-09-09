Military history professor refutes claims of 'moderate' Taliban, says they're 'drunk on the fumes of victory'

Military history professor Victor Davis Hanson pushed back on suggestions the Taliban is now "gentler" and "kinder" during "America's Newsroom" on Thursday, suggesting it is quite the contrary as the terrorist group is "drunk on the fumes of victory." The expert continued by explaining the group is more dangerous and greedier than ever before after receiving $85 billion worth of American military training and equipment.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ON SIDELINES AS AMERICANS TRAPPED IN AFGHANISTAN GET TALIBAN PERMISSION TO LEAVE

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: It's very dangerous when we have administrations that adopt this therapeutic mindset that the more magnanimity you show terrorists, the more likely they are going to reciprocate in kind rather than think that's weakness that can be further exploited. That's what they do. We've got about 100-200 of potential Bergdahls all over that country that are going to start popping up on television and giving forced confessionals. We are going to have to be overt about it or keep giving money under the table to bring them home. I think we will end up doing that if we aren't doing it already. The idea that someone would say they gave us $85 billion worth of training and weapons to the national army that we've expropriated- that should be enough. That has only made them greedier.

