Mike Rowe on 'Kilmeade Show': The country is coming out of its stupor

FOX Business host Mike Rowe told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that Americans are fed up with COVID restrictions and the country is coming out of its two-year "stupor."

MIKE ROWE: I think Hans Christian Andersen answered the question perfectly. Many years ago, when he wrote a great fable called 'The Emperor's New Clothes,' when the emperor was convinced that his tailors had made him beautiful garments, when in fact they hadn't made him anything at all. He was naked, sitting on his chair, naked, being paraded down the street as throngs of thousands of people in the town came out and everybody applauded because nobody wanted to admit that the emperor was naked. So they all pretended he had these beautiful clothes on until a kid standing in the front row is looking around and he sees the naked emperor and he's like, Hey, man, that dude's naked. And once he said it, other kids said it, and then some adults said it, and then people began to nod. And then very quickly, it became clear that the emperor's new clothes didn't exist.

And so in some way, I think that's what we've been living through for the last couple of years. We've been asked to believe that which is unbelievable. We've been asked to lend credibility to that which is incredulous. We know it makes no sense to stand cheek to jowl in an airport or sit cheek to jowl on a plane and then stand six feet apart in an airport. We know it makes no sense to walk through a diner with the mask, only to take it off when you're seated. We know it makes no sense to cover a kid's face who's two years old or five years old or 15 years old, so they can go to school. We know it. And yet, for two years, very few people said anything. Well, now the kids spoke up and people are nodding their heads and we're coming out of our stupor.

