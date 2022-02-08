Connecticut mom calls for end to school mask mandates: 'Our kids are faceless, stripped of basic humanity'

A Connecticut mother and realtor told anchor Harris Faulkner Tuesday why she's fed up with the school mask mandate as other blue states are breaking away from the Biden administration by making it optional for parents.

"I’m just so passionate about it because our kids have just been stripped daily of basic humanity. They are faceless. It doesn’t make sense. We knew very early on that kids were not at risk for severe disease and for at least in Connecticut our teachers have had access to vaccines for the past 13 months," Jennifer Orr told "The Faulkner Focus."

Orr said the vast majority of public school teachers in the state are vaccinated and can still wear masks if they choose.

"We have had things in place to keep the adults in the school building safe. We have had very little meaningful studies on the benefits of masking our kids. I can give you countless indignities that these kids are suffering daily being faceless. It makes no sense. I am speechless," Orr said.

BIDEN AT ODDS WITH GOVERNORS FROM BOTH PARTIES OVER SCHOOL MASK MANDATES

Meanwhile, President Biden is at odds with governors from both parties over school mask mandates.

Biden has been going after several states for not imposing mask mandates in schools, attacking governors like Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida for banning mandates.

However, more governors from blue states are joining their red gubernatorial colleagues in phasing out the mask mandates in schools.

New Jersey will become one of the latest states to drop the mandates, with Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, announcing on Monday the Garden State’s plan to unmask.

The mandate will officially be lifted on March 7, an official with the governor’s office confirmed to Fox News Digital on Monday.

Orr said her young son struggles with his vision in school because his glasses become foggy from the mask.

"We know children are not at risk for severe disease, so what is this for? Nobody is answering. … Somebody needs to answer for this," she said, adding that her daughter is now a senior in high school and has lost years of her childhood that she'll never get back.

"It doesn't make any sense."

Fox News' Houston Keene contributed to this report.