Huckabee: Why Trump was right to walk out on the media's latest 'gotcha game'

President Trump was right to walk out on the White House press corps' latest "gotcha game" on Monday, former Arkansas Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee asserted Tuesday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends," Huckabee said that the daily coronavirus briefing held in the White House Rose Garden amounted to no more than an "absurdity."

"When the press, on one hand, say: 'Why don't you wear a mask? Why don't you do greater things to protect yourself?' Then they start doing more testing. And now they complain and they say, 'Well, you know, you get more tests than anybody else.' I think the president was absolutely right to walk out on these goons," he stated.

Many reporters asked a myriad of similarly phrased questions in relation to the contagion's spread within the White House. Two White House staffers have tested positive in the last few days and Coronavirus Task Force members have been instructed to self-isolate over the coming days.

"They are interested in trying to play the 'gotcha game,'" Huckabee remarked. "This is a president who is working around the clock along with his team to try to deal with a just incredible challenge. And I think we’re all seeing that we have taken these incredible steps to protect people but I don't care what he does. It's never going to be enough."

"He needs to just not put up with this nonsense anymore. If the press [wants] to be respected, then they need to treat the office of the presidency with some level of respect, which they haven't since President Trump took the oath of office," Huckabee continued further.

"And, you know, I don't think he owes them any sense of time and effort when they are showing such a lack of respect for him, his office, the White House and even the coronavirus."

Huckabee argued that reporters seem more interested in playing "political games" on behalf of their "friends in the Democratic Party" than they are in obtaining useful information for Americans watching at home.

"Maybe the president should invite local reporters from around the country to come to the White House for the press briefings, leave these Washington press corps people completely on the sidelines because they have disgraced themselves and their profession by the way they have behaved," he suggested.