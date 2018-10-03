Mike Huckabee joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in 2008 and currently serves as the host of Huckabee (Saturdays 8-9 PM/ET). Read More

Huckabee is a weekly political commentary program filmed in front of a live studio audience in New York City. The show, which focuses on top issues of the week, has featured many political and celebrity guests including First Lady Michelle Obama, former Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and actors Robert Duvall, Edward Norton and Bradley Cooper.

Additionally, Huckabee hosts The Mike Huckabee Show on Cumulus Media Networks, which began in April 2012 and is now broadcast on over 200 radio stations in 44 states. He's also heard three times daily across the nation on The Huckabee Report syndicated on nearly 600 radio stations.

Prior to his media career, Huckabee served as the 44th governor of Arkansas from 1996 to 2007, acting as one of the youngest governors in the country at the time. He was elected to a full four-year term as governor in 1998, attracting the largest percentage of the vote ever received by a Republican gubernatorial nominee in Arkansas, and was re-elected to another four-year term in November 2002. Huckabee was first elected lieutenant governor in a 1993 special election and was elected to a full four-year term in 1994. He was the fourth Republican to ever be elected to a statewide office since the Reconstruction Era.

Huckabee is recognized as a national leader, having been honored by several renowned publications and organizations for his numerous accomplishments. Huckabee graduated magna cum laude from Ouachita Baptist University with a B.A. in religion.