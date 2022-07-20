Expand / Collapse search
Mike Huckabee roasts AOC and Ilhan Omar's fake handcuffs: 'Such a ridiculous spectacle'

Former governor says Americans getting 'beyond sick' of separate standards of justice

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee slammed "Squad" members Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., on "Fox & Friends First" for their dramatic reaction to being escorted out of a Supreme Court protest in D.C. Ocasio-Cortez and Omar were criticized for pretending to be handcuffed as officers escorted them away from the scene with pro-choice activists. 

REPS. OMAR, ADAMS AMONG 16 MEMBERS OF CONGRESS ARRESTED DURING ABORTION PROTEST NEAR SUPREME COURT

MIKE HUCKABEE: Do you know who did have handcuffs? Peter Navarro. He got them at the airport at Reagan National when he was getting on a plane. They frog-marched him across a federal courthouse lawn, even though he lives 50 yards from the front door of the FBI. And they could have called and said, Peter, come over. We need to talk to you. They put him in leg irons, they strip-searched him. I think that people are getting beyond sick of this double standard of justice, where if you're on the far left, you can do anything you doggone well want to. Just like the Colbert staffers got off the hook. Nothing. But if you are a conservative, God help you. They'll throw the book at you and this ridiculous escapade here. My thought was she probably thought she was acting so brilliantly that she should get a Golden Globe. Instead, all she gets is a Raspberry.

