Rep. Gallagher slams NBA, Olympic officials for not standing up to China: ‘Shame on all these cowards’

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., slammed the NBA and the Olympic officials for not standing up to China regarding the CCP's censorship of tennis star Peng Shuai. Gallagher praised the Women’s Tennis Association for responding to Peng Shuai's treatment by pulling tournaments from China.

PENG SHUAI DISAPPEARANCE: CHINA CAUGHT CENSORING NETWORK'S LIVE FEED WHILE DISCUSSING MISSING TENNIS STAR

MIKE GALLAGHER: I do think the courage on display by the Women’s Tennis Association should inspire a lot of other athletes to speak out or at a minimum, it stands in stark contrast to the cowardice on display by other organizations such as the NBA, which is stunning because the WTA has far more at stake in China financially.

…

Or just look at the cowardice on display by the International Olympic Committee which has been parroting CCP propaganda and in so doing, it's complicit in the censorship of Peng Shuai, as well as in demoting effectively her allegations of sexual misconduct. So, shame on all these cowards.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW