Michelle Obama shares how role as first Black first lady was 'confining'

Michelle Obama claimed her role as the first Black woman to be first lady was "confining," especially in her fashion choices.

While discussing her new book "The Look" on her podcast Wednesday, Obama reflected on her White House wardrobe and how it's changed since her husband, former President Barack Obama, left office.

Obama said that while the role of first lady "tends to confine," she faced additional pressure on her as being part of the first Black family to live in the White House.

"Eight-year stint as first lady tends to confine, to be a bit confining, right?" Obama said. "Because, you know, the role, the job was not to just represent me, but to represent the nation. And as the first Black family in that house, just like, Black folks feel in all the first positions, that we’re carrying the torch, we’re lighting the way, which means that we’ve got to do it really, really well so that the next folks will have a chance."

She continued, "You know, when you're the only, you know, you feel like if you don't get it right, nobody will ever get this position. Women, people of color, people of different ethnicities, of different genders and sexual orientation. We all feel that."

Obama said that many of her outfits were "using the language of fashion as a way to send a message" about inclusion and the American spirit. She remarked that she now "selfishly" dresses for herself.

"It was that way in the White House, I mean, but it was confined," Obama said. "And so now I feel like whatever I do, I don't have to explain, or it doesn't have a consequence in that way. And it wasn't that I resented that, but that was the assignment. I was representing, and now I'm just representing me."

Fox News Digital reached out to Obama's representatives for comment.

The former first lady's latest remarks follow viral comments she made Friday, saying America was "not ready" to elect a woman president.

"As we saw in this past election, sadly, we ain’t ready," she said at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

"That’s why I’m like, don’t even look at me about running, because you all are lying. You’re not ready for a woman. You are not," she continued.