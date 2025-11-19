Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Michelle Obama shares how role as first Black first lady was 'confining'

Obama said she and her husband former President Barack Obama were busy 'lighting the way' for Black people

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
close
Michelle Obama calls her stint as first lady confining Video

Michelle Obama calls her stint as first lady confining

Former first lady Michelle Obama described on her podcast Wednesday how her role in the White House was "confining" as part of the first Black presidential family.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michelle Obama claimed her role as the first Black woman to be first lady was "confining," especially in her fashion choices.

While discussing her new book "The Look" on her podcast Wednesday, Obama reflected on her White House wardrobe and how it's changed since her husband, former President Barack Obama, left office.

Obama said that while the role of first lady "tends to confine," she faced additional pressure on her as being part of the first Black family to live in the White House.

MICHELLE OBAMA TAKES SWIPE AT TRUMP’S DEMOLITION OF WHITE HOUSE EAST WING

Michelle Obama as first lady

Michelle Obama said her White House fashion choices were meant to "send a message." (Mandel Ngan/Getty Images)

"Eight-year stint as first lady tends to confine, to be a bit confining, right?" Obama said. "Because, you know, the role, the job was not to just represent me, but to represent the nation. And as the first Black family in that house, just like, Black folks feel in all the first positions, that we’re carrying the torch, we’re lighting the way, which means that we’ve got to do it really, really well so that the next folks will have a chance."

She continued, "You know, when you're the only, you know, you feel like if you don't get it right, nobody will ever get this position. Women, people of color, people of different ethnicities, of different genders and sexual orientation. We all feel that."

MICHELLE OBAMA TELLS COLBERT SHE FEELS 'LOST' ABOUT CURRENT WHITE HOUSE NORMS AND STANDARDS UNDER TRUMP

Barack and Michelle Obama embrace

Michelle Obama said she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, were "carrying the torch" for Black people as the first Black family in the White House. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Obama said that many of her outfits were "using the language of fashion as a way to send a message" about inclusion and the American spirit. She remarked that she now "selfishly" dresses for herself.

"It was that way in the White House, I mean, but it was confined," Obama said. "And so now I feel like whatever I do, I don't have to explain, or it doesn't have a consequence in that way. And it wasn't that I resented that, but that was the assignment. I was representing, and now I'm just representing me."

MICHELLE OBAMA TAKES SWIPE AT TRUMP’S DEMOLITION OF WHITE HOUSE EAST WING

Fox News Digital reached out to Obama's representatives for comment.

The former first lady's latest remarks follow viral comments she made Friday, saying America was "not ready" to elect a woman president.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama speaks on stage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama said she now "selfishly" dresses for herself while promoting her style book "The Look." (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"As we saw in this past election, sadly, we ain’t ready," she said at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"That’s why I’m like, don’t even look at me about running, because you all are lying. You’re not ready for a woman. You are not," she continued.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

Close modal

Continue