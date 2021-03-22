Miami Beach city manager addresses rowdy vacationers: 'More than just a spring break crowd'

Miami Beach, Florida interim city manager Raul Aguilar discusses the recent chaotic scenes of rowdy vacationers in his community, saying that this isn’t the normal spring break crowd on "Your World."

I think this is more than just a spring break crowd that we've seen in previous years. I think it's a confluence of things. First of all, obviously as our governor, DeSantis, has let the country know, Florida is one of the few states that is open in light of the pandemic. The governor has fully opened the state for business and tourism is booming.

So we also know that the airlines have increased flights to Miami and that you can get very cheap flights right now in to Miami Beach. You can stay at a relatively inexpensive hotel within the entertainment district, which is the area that I'm referring to. So I think we're seeing more than spring breakers. I think we're seeing people that for better or worse is a result of what they've been through in the past year, just want to come to Miami Beach and let off steam. Sometimes that steam turns into rowdiness.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW