Memorial Day poppy flower display honors fallen veterans

Around 645,000 poppy flowers were part of an exhibit on the National Mall to honor the men and women who lost their lives in action.

"The poppy is sort of the international symbol of remembrance," retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral John Bird said. "We can never thank them enough, but we should never forget. So at least on Memorial Day, we need to remember those men and women that lost their dreams so that we could live ours."

Bird now works for USAA as senior vice president of military affairs. He says thousands visit the poppy display in Washington, D.C., every year. Since the first installment in 2018, around 40,000 people have viewed it.

"Unlike Veterans Day, which is in November, we take Memorial Day to thank the men and women who gave their lives in combat so that we may enjoy the freedoms we enjoy," Bird said. "We want people to enjoy summer barbecues, but just take a moment and reflect on that and the incredible gift that we've been given."

At 133 feet long and more than 8 feet tall, flowers cover both sides of the display and give visitors an immersive experience.

"We have folks who come, especially those from the Vietnam generation or Iraq and Afghanistan, and we see tears. They remember a lost comrade, a family member," Bird said. "They know one of the flowers represents one of their loved ones."

This year’s installment featured a special panel to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the U.S. exit from the Vietnam War.

"It's very important because in many instances, we didn't thank them when they came home. So 50 years later, we ought to make a special point of thanking those veterans for their service. And of course, the 58,000 that were lost that are commemorated on the Vietnam Memorial."

Bird hopes more men and women are inspired to join the military.

"I hope we get back to where we were a few years ago," Bird said. "This is an all-volunteer force. They're willing to raise their hand and put their lives on the line. We need to thank them. And I would say encourage others to serve. It was a great experience for me. It was an honor and a privilege, and I would recommend it to any young person as a great way to start whatever career they ultimately end up in."

Those who were unable to see the display in person could still honor fallen service members online with posts using #poppyinmemory. Those are displayed at usaadigitalpoppywall.com.