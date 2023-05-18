'Duck Dynasty's' Willie Robertson: Memorial Day is about ‘remembering our fallen soldiers’

Willie Robertson is remembering those who gave their lives in service to our country.

"Memorial Day is one of the closest representations for humanity of what we see in the Gospel, people literally laying down their lives for others," Robertson told Fox News Digital. "Remembering our fallen soldiers helps keep us focused on the important things in this life. Their sacrifice should never be forgotten.

"Our freedom was paid for by brave men and women who died for something other than themselves and bigger than themselves. It is rooted in mission, love, and country, which is people. Which sounds like Jesus’s story as well," he added.

Memorial Day offers a chance for the solemn remembrance of those who served our country.

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Robertson explained why faith plays such a big part of his life, saying "the story of Jesus resonates" with so many people, "because at its heart it's about sacrifice."

Robertson and his wife Korie have been open about their strong Christian faith since their days starring on their reality show "Duck Dynasty" on A&E, and have passed down their beliefs to their six kids John Luke, Rebecca, Bella, Rowdy, Willie and Sadie Robertson.

The two recently wrapped production on a movie, "The Blind," which follows Phil Robertson, Willie's father's journey to finding Jesus, and committing himself to a life of faith. In Willie's eyes, this was the moment that defined the rest of his life.

"You realize, 'Wow, we're so impacted by our faith … because that could have went either way,'" he shared. "And had my parents not chosen faith, they would have divorced for sure. I would have grown up in a completely different situation.

"There would have been no Duck Commander, which would have meant no ‘Duck Dynasty,’ and I probably wouldn't have met you," Willie told Korie.