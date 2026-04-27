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Melania Trump calls for ABC to ‘take a stand’ against Jimmy Kimmel over ‘hateful and violent rhetoric'

Kimmel jokingly referred to Melania Trump as an "expectant widow' last week, before White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
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Jimmy Kimmel mocked Trump, Melania before White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting Video

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Trump, Melania before White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting

Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in a White House Correspondents’ Dinner parody just before the real event was thrown into chaos when authorities said a gunman opened fire at the Washington Hilton. 

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First lady Melania Trump called for ABC to "take a stand" against Jimmy Kimmel and his "hateful" language on Monday after the liberal late-night host referred to her as "an expectant widow" days before the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was interrupted by a suspected attempted assassin. 

"Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America," Melania Trump posted on X.

"People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate. A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough," the first lady continued. "It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community."

Kimmel had mocked President Donald Trump and his wife in a White House Correspondents' Dinner parody last week, calling her "an expectant widow" and joking about her marriage.

"Our first lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow," Kimmel said in his parody of the event on Thursday.

The joke didn't age well after authorities say 31-year-old Cole Allen of Torrance, Calif., rushed a Secret Service checkpoint at the Washington Hilton on Saturday, armed with multiple weapons, and opened fire, striking a Secret Service agent. The officer survived and Allen was taken into custody. 

Melania Trump and Jimmy Kimmel

First lady Melania Trump was harshly critical of ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel in a post on X. (Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images; Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)

The shooting led to the evacuation of the Trumps and Cabinet members in attendance, and the dinner was canceled and is expected to be rescheduled.

This is a developing story, more to come… 

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 

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