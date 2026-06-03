'The View' erupts after Hostin declares 'I would hold my nose' and vote for scandal-plagued Graham Platner

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Co-hosts of "The View" feuded on-air over whether Democrats should hold their noses and support Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner as he remains embroiled in multiple controversies.

"Yesterday, I was sort of on the fence," co-host Sunny Hostin recalled. "I’m like, ‘Character matters, morals matter. I can’t believe that this is the person in Maine to take on Susan Collins.’ I’m now convinced that we are really in a bad place in this country. Democrats have to take over the Senate. They have to take over the House. They have to bring some semblance of normalcy back to this government."

"If I lived in Maine, I would hold my nose and I would pull that lever and vote for him," she concluded. "That’s it."

"I vehemently and strongly disagree with this," co-host Sara Haines replied. "I knew you would," Hostin retorted.

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While Haines agreed that it is up to the people of Maine to decide who should represent them, she argued Americans need to do some soul-searching about political tribalism and basic standards of decency.

"We have too many crappy people with no character, no integrity in D.C. And if we are going to say ‘Donald Trump is a problem. Look at this person, look at this person, look who he surrounds himself with’ — we can’t plug our nose and send someone there that’s an antisemitic person, racist, bigoted, sexist, you name it," she said.

"His marriage is the least of my problems," Haines added. "In fact, that reminds me of just a church-going regular person. It’s everything else that is problematic to me that I would never be able to endorse. This is where it becomes so partisan, because it’s all about what jersey are you wearing?"

She went on to say that she would rather vote for Platner’s opponent, Susan Collins, citing her bipartisan record.

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Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that there is enough time for the Democratic Party to field a better candidate.

"I’m just so deeply uncomfortable with the fact that it feels like we have Nazis to the right of me and Nazis to the left of me," Griffin said of modern politics in general. "I feel like we can't let that out of our sight.

"Because we do," Haines agreed. "That’s where the extremes are meeting."

Platner, the presumptive Democratic nominee in Maine’s Senate race, has been dogged by scandals ranging from allegedly having sent sexually explicit messages to multiple women while married to his wife Amy Gertner, to having had a tattoo for decades that resembled the Nazi SS Totenkopf skull and crossbones insignia associated with concentration camp guards.

"I mean, there’s so much baggage out there to be used by both sides," co-host Whoopi Goldberg said as she lamented the state of politics in general. She then referenced multiple political scandals when she said, "There has to be people out there who have not been accused of wearing bad tattoos or feeling up people."

"Yes, we’re all flawed," she added, "But, come on."

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"All I’m saying is, I think we at some point should think about doing better on both sides," Goldberg said.

When she noted Platner’s claim that he was not aware of the tattoo’s associations, Haines immediately pushed back, baffled as to how somebody could be unaware for 20 years that their tattoo had Nazi connections.

"I’ll vote for the guy who says ‘I didn’t know," Goldberg said.

"You criticized other folks for doing this," Griffin retorted.

"My point does not change," Goldberg said, adding, "We need a better caliber, and it’s on us!"

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Fox News Digital reached out to Platner’s campaign and did not receive an immediate response.