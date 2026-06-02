New study reveals the single most critical factor in whether children keep their faith into adulthood

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A new study examining how parents can most effectively foster faith in their children found that the family home is the single most critical factor in determining whether a child retains their faith into adulthood.

In new research titled "Passing the Torch: How Faith Moves Across Generations," the Institute for Family Studies and Communio looked at adults raised in Christian households to identify the parental behaviors most strongly associated with lasting religious faith.

The study found that parents who regularly attend church, pray daily, talk about their faith with their children, and build strong family bonds are significantly more likely to raise children who remain faithful into adulthood.

When it came to religious behaviors, adults who said their parents attended church weekly were more than twice as likely to attend church weekly in their 30s and 40s (26% versus 12%) compared to those whose parents were not regular weekly attenders. The study also found that church attendance was significantly more likely in adulthood if a child attended church weekly with both parents rather than just one parent, resulting in a 41% likelihood of adult attendance compared to 29%.

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Small spiritual practices woven into daily family life can have a major impact, the research found. Children from families that regularly said grace before meals were more than three times as likely to attend church weekly as young adults, with attendance increasing from 7% to 22%. A similar pattern appeared in households that regularly prayed together outside of meals and church services, such as at bedtime. Children from those families had a 52% chance of praying daily as adults.

Regular conversations about faith also appeared to make a major difference. Children raised in homes where religion was discussed several times a week or more were more than twice as likely to attend church weekly, pray daily and consider religion highly important as young adults. They were also about 20 percentage points more likely to identify as Christian and believe Jesus Christ is God.

Growing up in a family with strong, loving bonds was another important factor in whether faith successfully carried over into adulthood.

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"Research suggests parent–child relationship quality does not transmit religion by itself, but it creates the relational conditions under which transmission becomes more likely," the study notes.

The study found that children raised by two married parents were generally more likely to retain their faith into adulthood. However, the quality and stability of those relationships also mattered.

Adults who reported having a "very good" relationship with both parents while growing up were the most likely to remain religious as adults. Compared to those with less positive relationships, they were significantly more likely to attend church weekly, pray daily, read sacred texts, place a high importance on religion and believe in God.

Fathers who had strong bonds with their children also had a big impact on their children's spirituality. Adults who reported having a "very good" relationship with their father growing up saw 58% higher odds of weekly church attendance, 45% higher odds of praying daily and 73% higher odds of believing in God compared to those who had conflictual or distant relationships with their dads.

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Happiness at home had a long-term impact on children's spiritual lives: children whose parents had very happy marriages showed a 46% predicted probability of praying daily as adults, compared to 41% for those from less happy households. Parents who described themselves as "completely satisfied" in their marriages had nearly five faith-related conversations a week with their children, compared to fewer than four among less satisfied couples.

Media habits also influenced religious commitment in adulthood. When parents closely monitored their teenagers' television time and internet usage, those children grew up to be substantially more likely to pray daily, identify as Christian, view religion as highly important and believe in Jesus as young adults, the research found.

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Yet the report's authors say parents cannot do it alone. While the family home is the primary driver of lasting faith, strong church communities help reinforce those beliefs by providing mentorship, friendship, volunteer opportunities, and youth programs that keep children connected to their faith as they grow.

The study focused strictly on U.S. adults aged 25 and older who were raised in a Christian tradition. To reach its conclusions, researchers analyzed data from four major national longitudinal studies representing tens of thousands of Americans: the Global Flourishing Study, the Communio Nationwide Study on Faith & Relationships, the Add Health study and the National Study of Youth and Religion.

Study authors Jesse Smith, Ph.D., and Jane Lankes Smith, Ph.D., emphasized that the research highlights how parents must take an active role in passing faith down to their children.

"In a culture where religion is no longer reinforced by broader society, parents cannot assume faith will simply 'rub off' on their children," the Smiths said. "The families most successful at passing on faith are the ones who practice it openly, talk about it regularly, and build it into everyday life."

JP De Gance, founder and president of Communio, a nonprofit that trains churches to strengthen marriages and families, said the findings come at a crucial time as religious participation continues to decline in the United States.

"The decline of faith in the United States over the last 40 years is one of the largest social challenges we face in this 250th year since our founding," De Gance said in a statement. "Its decline is associated with higher mental illness, more suicide, less happiness, and less mobility. This report sheds new light on the most important factor shaping adult faith—which all come from our family of origin."

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"The number of marriages, the health of those marriages, the quality of a parent's relationship with his children, and the types of conversations we have with our kids are all major factors affecting the future of faith in America," he added. "Here’s the good news: many of these factors are within a parents’ control. This research shows that the family really is the best small group ever created."