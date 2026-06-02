Bruce Pearl explains why he refuses to stay silent on Israel and antisemitism

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Bruce Pearl has never been one to stay silent, whether on or off the court. The legendary former Auburn University men's basketball coach has used his platform for more than sports, becoming one of the most outspoken voices against antisemitism and in support of Israel.

"Well, some people think it's political, but it's really not. It's really survival. The Jewish people are kind of running out of places where we're welcome to live," Pearl, who now serves as the Chair of the U.S. Israel Education Association, told Fox News Digital.

For Pearl, who is Jewish, the issue is personal. He said that his concerns were rooted in lessons passed down through his family about what America represented for Jews fleeing persecution.

"This is the greatest country in the world. And I'm an incredible patriot," he said. "My grandfather made sure that I understood at a very young age that this country saved our family's life from the pogroms and the Holocaust, and I am grateful."

Pearl acknowledged that antisemitism and racism remain challenges in American society, but said they should be viewed as obstacles rather than insurmountable barriers.

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"I recognize that antisemitism, racism — being a basketball coach and 90% of my kids are African American — are obstacles, but not roadblocks," he said. "We've been able to navigate."

Following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks in Israel, Pearl emerged as one of the most prominent pro-Israel voices in the sports world. While some athletes and coaches have faced criticism for weighing in on political and cultural issues, Pearl told Fox News Digital that he rejects the notion that public figures should avoid talking about politics.

"We live in an amazing country, and we do have freedom of speech and freedom of thought," he said. "Unlike some people, I want to have a conversation about religion and politics. I want to be able to respect where we feel differently about different things and have those discussions."

The former college basketball coach said he also views speaking out as part of his responsibility as an educator and mentor.

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"I'm a coach, and coaches are teachers," he said.

Pearl's comments came ahead of Manhattan Jewish Experience's annual dinner, where he received the organization's Champion of Israel Award in recognition of his advocacy.

MJE seeks to engage young Jewish professionals through educational programming and events centered on identity, culture and faith.

"I don't think we can really expect Jewish people to be able to stand up for themselves if they don't know what they're standing up for. So an educated Jew is a proud Jew, and that's really what MJE is about," Rabbi Mark Wildes, the founder of MJE, told Fox News Digital.

Wildes argued that many anti-Israel demonstrations in New York City are intended to intimidate Jewish communities.

"What it really is, is an attempt to intimidate Jews from being more Jewish, from coming into synagogues. That's why they're getting so close to our houses of worship," he said.

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Despite the growing divisions in society, Pearl still believes in the power of sports to bring people together. He told Fox News Digital that he experienced this in his own life, saying that sports allowed him to fit in and feel a sense of belonging.

"I 100% believe that sports can be a unifier because, see, when our kids go on the playground, and we pick up teams, shirts and skins, we don't care what color you are. We don't care what temple or church you went to. We care whether or not the four of us, plus me, can stay on the court and win this game so we can play, who's got next?," Pearl said.

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He later added that, "sports was a safe haven for a young Jewish boy that just wanted to fit in with his friends."

The values Pearl learned as a child, both at home and on the court, remain central to the message he shares today. Now, he's focused on making sure future generations can experience the same sense of belonging and possibility that shaped his own life.

"I just want to make sure that my grandchildren have the same opportunity in this country that I've had," Pearl said.