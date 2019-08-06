Expand / Collapse search
Jimmy Kimmel says Americans who supports Trump have been 'repeatedly punched in the head'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel slammed Trump voters on Monday night, claiming that they must have "repeatedly punched in the head" in order to support President Trump.

After ripping Republican lawmakers for not supporting gun control legislation in the wake of the two mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Kimmel mocked Trump for cheering on pro-Trump UFC fighter Colby Covington over the weekend.

JIMMY KIMMEL JOKINGLY SUGGESTS TRUMP HAS 'DEMENTIA'

"Like many Americans who've been repeatedly punched in the head, Colby Covington is a big Donald Trump supporter," Kimmel told the audience, "and there's nothing Donald Trump loves more than people who love Donald Trump."

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live" host also mocked President Trump's sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, who attended the UFC fight on Saturday afternoon.

"It's the Douches of Hazzard," Kimmel quipped.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.