Kimmel calls Melania Trump an ‘expectant widow’ before White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting

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Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in a White House Correspondents' Dinner parody this week, calling her "an expectant widow" and joking about her marriage, just days before the dinner was disrupted by a shooting.

"Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow," Kimmel said in his parody of the event on Thursday.

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The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is an annual gathering hosted by the White House Correspondents’ Association to honor journalism and fund scholarships. This year’s event, which took place on Saturday in Washington D.C., drew outsized attention because Trump attended in person for the first time while in office, though the evening was later overshadowed by violence.

Kimmel also used the parody to mock the Trumps' relationship, portraying distance between the president and the first lady.

"Oh, by the way, Melania, this is Donald. Donald, this is Melania," Kimmel said.

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The comedian pivoted to the first lady's April 26 birthday and imagined how she would mark the occasion.

"She’s planning to celebrate at home the same way she always does, looking out a window and whispering, ‘What have I done?’" Kimmel said.

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Kimmel’s segment aired just days before the annual Correspondents’ Dinner was thrown into chaos when authorities said 31-year-old Cole Allen of Torrance, Calif., rushed a Secret Service checkpoint at the Washington Hilton armed with multiple weapons and opened fire on an officer.

Fox News Digital reported the officer was struck in a ballistic vest and taken to a hospital, while agents returned fire and detained Allen, who was also transported for treatment. Trump, first lady Melania Trump and senior administration officials were then rushed from the venue by Secret Service agents.

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Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and ABC for comment but did not immediately hear back.