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Donald Trump

Kimmel calls Melania Trump an ‘expectant widow’ before White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting

The segment aired shortly before a gunman opened fire at a Secret Service checkpoint at the Washington Hilton

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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Jimmy Kimmel mocked Trump, Melania before White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting Video

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Trump, Melania before White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting

Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in a White House Correspondents’ Dinner parody just before the real event was thrown into chaos when authorities said a gunman opened fire at the Washington Hilton. 

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Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel mocked President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in a White House Correspondents' Dinner parody this week, calling her "an expectant widow" and joking about her marriage, just days before the dinner was disrupted by a shooting.

"Our First Lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow," Kimmel said in his parody of the event on Thursday.

U.S. President Donald Trump saluting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner

Jimmy Kimmel delivered a White House Correspondents’ Dinner parody monologue on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" just days before the reported Washington Hilton shooting. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

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The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is an annual gathering hosted by the White House Correspondents’ Association to honor journalism and fund scholarships. This year’s event, which took place on Saturday in Washington D.C., drew outsized attention because Trump attended in person for the first time while in office, though the evening was later overshadowed by violence.

Kimmel also used the parody to mock the Trumps' relationship, portraying distance between the president and the first lady.

"Oh, by the way, Melania, this is Donald. Donald, this is Melania," Kimmel said.

Melania Trump and US President Donald Trump pledge during the pledge of allegiance.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were escorted from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner following the security incident. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

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The comedian pivoted to the first lady's April 26 birthday and imagined how she would mark the occasion.

"She’s planning to celebrate at home the same way she always does, looking out a window and whispering, ‘What have I done?’" Kimmel said.

President Donald Trump speaking at a press conference in the White House Brady Briefing Room

Law enforcement officers respond inside the Washington Hilton after authorities said suspect Cole Allen opened fire at a Secret Service checkpoint. (Getty Images)

WHO IS COLE ALLEN? CALIFORNIA MAN NAMED AS SUSPECT IN WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER SHOOTING

Kimmel’s segment aired just days before the annual Correspondents’ Dinner was thrown into chaos when authorities said 31-year-old Cole Allen of Torrance, Calif., rushed a Secret Service checkpoint at the Washington Hilton armed with multiple weapons and opened fire on an officer.

Fox News Digital reported the officer was struck in a ballistic vest and taken to a hospital, while agents returned fire and detained Allen, who was also transported for treatment. Trump, first lady Melania Trump and senior administration officials were then rushed from the venue by Secret Service agents.

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Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and ABC for comment but did not immediately hear back.

CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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