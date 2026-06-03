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FCC launches sweeping review of $3B school internet subsidy program over screen time concerns

Chairman Brendan Carr says the agency wants to ensure federally subsidized internet supports education, not distractions

By Kristine Parks Fox News
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New data shows US students struggle with math, reading as experts analyze decline Video

New data shows US students struggle with math, reading as experts analyze decline

Fox News investigates the alarming decline in U.S. student math and reading scores, with experts revealing a "learning recession" began in 2013, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Stanford's Sean Reardon and AEI's Nat Malkus discuss factors like excessive social media use and high absenteeism rates contributing to the widespread educational slide. Alabama shows promising gains in fourth-grade math.

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The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced Wednesday it is launching a sweeping review of its school internet subsidy E-Rate program, citing concerns that increased screen time in schools may be contributing to declining academic performance.

The E-Rate program provides roughly $3 billion annually in discounts for internet access and related connectivity services for eligible schools and libraries.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr called the review necessary at a time when screen time use has surged at schools across the nation, particularly since COVID.

He told Fox News Digital that the increased use may be leading to poor educational outcomes, citing an advisory issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services this year.

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students sit typing laptops in classroom

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr announced a review of the agency's E-Rate program, citing concerns about excessive screen time in schools. (Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

"We're now starting to see research pour in that is associating excessive screen time in schools and for students with exceptionally poor academic outcomes," Carr said. "We're seeing really poor performance across the country on reading, on math skills, on cognitive development."

Carr said the review is also intended to empower parents who may have little awareness of how technology is being used in their children's classroom.

"I think parents provide a lot of great oversight when kids are using technology and screens inside the home, but that level of parental oversight goes away when your kid is at school," he said. "I think there's many, many parents that do not have insight into what their kids are doing when they're spending hours with screens in schools."

"So that is part of the FCC's proceeding is to look at how do we empower parents and make sure that they know what's happening with these connections that are funded by this federal program," Carr continued.

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Carr said the FCC wants to ensure the E-Rate program is supporting "positive, good educational outcomes, not distractions or poor performance." He said the agency is conducting a "top to bottom review" of the program and remains open to a range of possible reforms.

Students with tablets stand in front of red school lockers

The FCC is launching a review of its $3 billion E-Rate program, which helps fund internet connectivity for schools and libraries. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The review is building upon actions taken in Congress and in school districts across the nation to reduce screen time and return to more "classical approaches" to education, Carr said.

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He said the review could ultimately lead to new guardrails for the program, transparency requirements or funding changes, or other reforms designed to ensure federally subsidized internet services align with what he described as the "best science" on educational outcomes.

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FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr speaking at a commission meeting in Washington, D.C.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr speaks during an open commission meeting at FCC headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 18, 2026. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The FCC is scheduled to vote June 25 on whether to formally open the review and seek public comment on potential changes to the program.

The FCC's review comes as national academic performance remains a major concern. According to the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress, often called the Nation's Report Card, 12th-graders' math and reading scores have hit record lows, continuing a years-long decline.

Kristine Parks is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Read more.

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