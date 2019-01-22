Jimmy Kimmel depicts Donald Trump’s father in hell, mocks Kellyanne Conway’s sex life

Jimmy Kimmel skewered members of both Donald Trump's administration and family in a one-hour special on Monday called “Intermission Accomplished: A Half-Time Tribute to Trump.”

“We are here tonight to celebrate the midway mark of President Trump’s first term in office because let’s be honest, this is a man who is far too humble to celebrate himself,” Kimmel told his audience. “Whether you are a Democrat or a Republican or even a Canadian, I think we can all agree that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would be honored and thrilled to share this day with this special orange man.”

The special featured various skits including a dance tribute feature performers dressed as President Trump and a musical tribute to some of his most memorable tweets.

Kimmel took a moment to speak with White House counselor Kellyanne Conway depicted as a puppet celebrating “Trump Day” at the White House.

“Are you still having a party even with this shutdown?” Kimmel asked.

“It’s the Shutdown Get-Down. We just finished a delicious dinner of whoppers and McFlurries,” Conway responded.

Conway then called over her husband George Conway, who is best known for criticizing the president on Twitter.

“He’s actually very outspoken against the president,” Kimmel said.

“Not tonight he’s not,” Conway responded.

Mr. Conway’s puppet walks in with a ball gag in his mouth.

“Why is George wearing a ball gag? Is that to keep him quiet?” Kimmel asked.

“It’s a sex thing, Jimmy. George and I are voracious and experimental lovers,” Conway replied.

There were several special guests including Josh Gad, Fred Armisen, Bobby Moynihan, Jeff Ross, Alyssa Milano as well as Will Arnett and Paul Sheer, who lampooned President Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

Kimmel also spoke with President Trump’s father, Fred Trump, “straight from the bowels of Hell itself.”

“I was just playing bocce down here with Christopher Columbus- that dirty Italian. He’s worse than he navigates to India,” Fred Trump’s ghost told Kimmel.

Fred Trump, who was played by comedic actor Fred Willard, complained to the talk show host that he should be paying tribute to him and not his son.

“Everything Donald accomplished, everything single thing he has done is because of Fred Trump. If I had hugged that pudgy little turd even once during his childhood, none of this would ever have happened,” Fred Trump said.

“So you credit his presidency to the fact that you didn’t show him any affection,” Kimmel told the ghost.

“All I’m saying is if I hadn’t built an emotional wall, maybe he wouldn’t be so obsessed with building a real one,” Fred Trump replied.

After referring to himself as a racist, Fred Trump parted ways with the comedian because he was going to watch recently-deceased Broadway legend Carol Channing perform.