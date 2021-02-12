Meghan McCain torches John Weaver, Steve Schmidt: 'no McCain would spit on them if they were on fire'

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain spoke out against John Weaver and Steve Schmidt, both of who served on her father's presidential campaign and are at the center of a political firestorm amid the turmoil of their anti-Trump organization, The Lincoln Project.

"I've been very hesitant to comment but since my deceased father keeps getting invoked I will say this: John Weaver and Steve Schmidt were so despised by my Dad he made it a point to ban them from his funeral. Since 2008, no McCain would have spit on them if they were on fire," McCain began a Twitter thread on Friday evening.

"My heart goes out to the victims of John Weaver, it's abhorrent and evil - everyone who knew that this was going on deserves to be held accountable," McCain wrote. "I hope that anyone who covered up for this never works in politics ever again."

LINCOLN PROJECT CO-FOUNDER STEVE SCHMIDT RESIGNS

McCain continued, "What disgusts me so much is that anyone who would engage in such awful and potentially illegal behavior would use their media associations with my father to gain opportunities. My dad was betrayed by you, hated you for it, and we all know it."

The Lincoln Project has faced utter turmoil in recent weeks after it was revealed that Weaver has a long history of sexually harassing young men. One of his over 20 victims was 14 years old at the time.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Following more allegations about Weaver's conduct and accusations that leadership at the Lincoln Project were made aware about his predator behavior as early as June 2020, an exodus of its members began leaving the group, including Schmidt.