Lincoln Project disavows co-founder John Weaver after NYT details history of harassment of young men

The anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project issued a scathing statement on Sunday, distancing itself from co-founder John Weaver’s "deplorable and predatory behavior" after a New York Times report detailed a history of alleged predatory behavior.

The Lincoln Project disavowed its co-founder after a Times report featured interviews with 21 men who accused Weaver of sending "unsolicited and sexually provocative messages online to young men, often while suggesting he could help them get work in politics," including an alleged victim who was only 14-years-old.

"John Weaver led a secret life that was built on a foundation of deception at every level. He is a predator, a liar, and an abuser," the Lincoln Project wrote. "We extend our deepest sympathies to those who were targeted by his deplorable and predatory behavior. We are disgusted and outraged that someone in a position of power and trust would use it for these means."

The Lincoln Project was formed by veteran Republican operatives who openly despised President Trump and have since been embraced by the left. Critics and media watchdogs immediately began questioning who knew about Weaver’s behavior and how long they knew about it, but the group said his actions are worse than anything it could have imagined.

"The totality of his deceptions are beyond anything any of us could have imagined and we are absolutely shocked and sickened by it," the statement said. "Like so many, we have been betrayed and deceived by John Weaver. We are grateful beyond words that at no time was John Weaver in the physical presence of any member of The Lincoln Project."

Weaver, a veteran GOP operative and former aide to prominent Republicans like former Ohio Gov. John Kasich and the late Sen. John McCain, allegedly asked a 14-year-old boy about "about his body while he was still in high school" and sent "more pointed" inquiries once he turned 18.

"These messages from Mr. Weaver… did not lead to physical encounters except in one consensual case, and none of the men accused Mr. Weaver of unlawful conduct. Rather, many of them described feeling preyed upon by an influential older man in the field in which they wanted to work, and believing they had to engage with his repeated messaging or lose a professional opportunity," the Times reported.

"Weaver sent overt sexual solicitations to at least 10 of the men and, in the most explicit messages, offered professional and personal assistance in exchange for sex," the Times continued, citing messages reviewed by the paper.

"Interviews with the 21 young men, as well as a review of screenshots of dozens of messages he sent them over the last five years, show that his online behavior was in many cases aggressive and unwanted," the Times reported.

George Conway, who co-founded The Lincoln Project alongside Weaver, addressed the situation Monday during an appearance on MSNBC.

"It's terrible and awful and appalling and unfathomable, I, I didn't know John very well. I frankly only spoke to him a couple of times on the phone early on in the Lincoln Project. It's almost, I don't even know what to say. It's just terrible," Conway said. "It leaves me speechless, frankly."

Last month, author Ryan James Girdusky sent a cryptic tweet claiming that one of the founding members of The Lincoln Project had been "offering jobs to young men in exchange for sex." Girdusky's claim was quickly met with reactions from others on Twitter who made similar unproven claims, with many of them speculating that the initial tweet referred to Weaver.

Shortly afterward, Weaver admitted to "inappropriate" behavior in a statement published by Axios.

"To the men I made uncomfortable through my messages that I viewed as consensual mutual conversations at the time: I am truly sorry," Weaver said in a statement published by the outlet. "They were inappropriate and it was because of my failings that this discomfort was brought on you.

"The truth is that I'm gay," Weaver added. "And that I have a wife and two kids who I love. My inability to reconcile those two truths has led to this agonizing place."

In a statement to the Times, Weaver reiterated his comments to Axios: "I am so disheartened and sad that I may have brought discomfort to anyone in what I thought at the time were mutually consensual discussions. In living a deeply closeted life, I allowed my pain to cause pain for others. For that I am truly sorry to these men and everyone and for letting so many people down."

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report