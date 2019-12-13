Meghan McCain on Boris Johnson's win: Brexit was a 'tea leaf' to read before Trump beat Clinton

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain suggested that Thursday's outcome in the United Kingdom could serve as an indicator of how President Trump will perform in the 2020 presidential election.

"I actually thought that Brexit was a warning shot and a tea leaf that you could read leading up to President Trump," she said on Friday's show.

She added that Labour Party candidate Jeremy Corbyn's defeat showed that Brits completely rejected his brand of socialism.

"And now you see a complete and total rejection of — there's no politician in this country you can compare to Corbyn but he is like Bernie Sanders on acid plus anti-Semitism included in it — and the British public completely and utterly rejected it," she added.

UK ELECTION: JOHNSON'S CONSERVATIVES PICK UP MASSIVE MAJORITY, WREAK HAVOC IN LABOUR HEARTLANDS

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was swept back into government after an historic election night that saw opposition Labour Party strongholds across the country swing dramatically to the Tories. This makes Britain's departure from the European Union a near-certainty, and brings back a promise of a new trade deal from President Trump.

As the results came in, Johnson declared that his party had been given "a powerful new mandate." In the morning, he promised to secure Brexit and the rest of his agenda — from the health service to the economy to immigration.

Co-host Sunny Hostin suggested that Johnson was like Trump in that they both embraced some form of "white nationalism."

"Donald Trump really is talking about America first. He's much more of a white nationalist, in my opinion. He's — everything is about being at home. That's really what I think Boris Johnson is about also. Brexit is about ... everything is about England," she said.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.