Media question why Queen Elizabeth II didn't cry at husband Prince Philip's funeral, but she did

Media questioned Queen Elizabeth II's stoicism during the televised ceremony for her late husband Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday, which was held at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The pair had been married for 73 years. But turns out, she did...

The monarch sat alone during the ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions. And the cameras kept their distance for the most part, only panning away from the chaplain and the choir to zoom in on the Queen a handful of times.

"Did Queen Elizabeth cry at Prince Philip’s funeral? What the cameras don’t show," the South China Morning Post asked in its headline on Saturday.

The USA Today shared similar musings:

"Queen Elizabeth II never weeps in public – that’s the common perception forged over seven decades of soaring triumphs and terrible tragedies for the United Kingdom’s head of state. Even if many people believe it, it’s not strictly true."

"This is an awful headline," author and journalist Sophia Nelson reacted on Twitter.

"What a preposterous headline," agreed Iowa State Sen. Claire Celsi. "I cannot imagine this being written for a (sic) male leader in the same situation. Do better, @USATODAY."

"The queen held back her undoubted sorrow on Saturday at the funeral of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died April 9 at 99," USA Today wrote in the criticized piece. "The 94-year-old monarch kept her composure as she exited her Bentley and entered St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, a tiny, stooped figure dressed in black and wearing a matching face mask. She sat alone at the service, her head bowed, and left with the Dean of Windsor, who officiated."

After Saturday's ceremony, however, a photographer from the Royal Central appears to have captured the Queen wiping away a tear while driving away from the chapel.

The Queen’s tendency to withhold her emotions has been depicted on Netflix’s "The Crown" as well. In a season three episode, Queen Elizabeth II, played by Olivia Colman, does not weep following the tragic oil spill in the coal mining village of Aberfan that killed 144 people, including 116 children. She pretends to cry in public, but once back at Buckingham Palace she admits to confidants that she dabbed a "bone dry eye." And yet, by the time the episode wrapped, it was clear that in private the queen indeed felt compassion for what had happened.

Let people grieve in their own way, was the overwhelming response on social media.

Media who covered Saturday's funeral also got backlash for fawning over how Princes William and Harry spoke to one another, considering all that has unfolded between them since the bombshell interview he and wife Meghan Markle had with Oprah Winfrey. Again, social media users asked, this is news?