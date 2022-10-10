McEnany, 'Outnumbered' blast Rolling Stone for calling rainbow fentanyl threat 'fake': 'How dare they?'

"Outnumbered" host Kayleigh McEnany and Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier took aim at Rolling Stone Monday over an article that claimed Republicans were warning of a "fake" threat of rainbow fentanyl as Halloween approaches.

The magazine accused Republican lawmakers of trying to "ruin Halloween" with a recent PSA informing parents that the deadly opioid may resemble candy or sidewalk chalk. The 12 Congress members urged parents to be cautious and "look out for one another."

Saphier and McEnany, both mothers, expressed concern about the prevalence of the drug despite Rolling Stone’s attempts to dismiss the GOP’s warnings.

"When you have young children, and you have these color-coded tablets all over the place, you worry that they could accidentally ingest them," Saphier said Monday.

NY DEA LARGEST ‘RAINBOW FENTANYL’ BUST TO DATE UNCOVERS CANDY-COLORED PILLS IN LEGO CHILDREN'S TOY BOX

"Let's be honest, mistakes can happen."

Saphier acknowledged that young children may not be the direct target for cartels hiding in neighborhoods, but said she still worries about the possibility of an overdose.

McEnany pointed to the recent seizure of fentanyl in Connecticut that was hidden in Skittles packaging as further support for the need of a PSA like the one by Republicans.

"How dare Rolling Stone say this?" she asked.

"Regardless of who this could affect – a child on Halloween, which could certainly happen, or a teenager, we know 13-year-olds are dying. The fact is, Republicans put together a PSA to get the word out to teenagers, young children, parents that this is happening."

The leader of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Anne Milgram sounded the alarm recently on the fentanyl crisis, warning about pills disguised as candy. Milgram said there was no specific threat around Halloween, but parents should be aware of how the cartels are weaponizing social media to market the pills.

"We believe that the greatest threat facing our communities, our families, our kids is the deadly fentanyl that we are seeing in the United States that is brought here by the two cartels in Mexico," said Milgram

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Saphier conceded that the "Halloween scare" – the increased concern of harm toward children each year – has been happening for decades.

"But the reality is right now, that you do have these color-coded tablets going on, people are accidentally overdosing," she said.

"And the hypocrisy is astounding right now for [Rolling Stone] to say that this is Republicans fear-mongering."