Senate GOP Doctors Caucus releases PSA on fentanyl danger

First on Fox: The Senate GOP Doctors Caucus unveiled a public service announcement Thursday warning the American public about the dangers of fentanyl.

The group, composed of five senators who are medical professionals, was compelled to produce the PSA because few Americans know about the severity of the scourge of the synthetic drug, which is more than 80% stronger than morphine.

"Fentanyl is killing over 200 Americans every day," the lawmakers say in the PSA. "Unfortunately, many Americans who have died from an overdose didn’t even know they were taking the deadliest drug our nation has ever seen."

The Senate GOP Doctors Caucus is made up of Roger Marshall of Kansas, John Boozman of Arkansas, Rand Paul of Kentucky, John Barrasso of Wyoming and Bill Cassidy of Louisana.

The lawmakers warned that more and more illicit drugs, including marijuana, are being laced with fentanyl. Even a small amount of the drug, the equivalent of few grains of salt, is enough to kill an individual.

"This epidemic is exploding, and it’s killing our fellow Americans at record rates," the lawmakers said. "Never take any drug except those personally prescribed by your physician and filled by your pharmacist."

The PSA comes as fentanyl has emerged as the leading cause of drug deaths across the country. Last year, more than 100,000 Americans died from a drug overdose, the most ever.

In 2020 alone, fentanyl was involved in more than 70% of all drug overdoses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

GOP lawmakers say the only way to properly combat the epidemic is by informing the public.

"By working together, we can make a difference and stop the drug traffickers that are driving addiction and poisoning our neighbors and children," they said in the PSA.