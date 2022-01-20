Kayleigh McEnany: Biden gave the 'most delusional press conference I've ever seen'

The "Outnumbered" panel tore into Joe Biden Thursday following Wednesday’s lengthy formal press conference where the president refuted criticisms on his handling of a variety of issues.

"I thought that was the most delusional press conference I have ever seen," said co-host Kayleigh McEnany.

McEnany shot back at the president for beginning his speech by touting the economy, despite Biden polling abysmally on the key issue. She also noted the two-hour event was the first time Biden had spoken for such a length of time outside a presidential debate.

"I left that press conference genuinely scared for the future of our country," added McEnany. "This is someone who is deeply delusional, someone who clearly does not know how to lead. He does not have a basic grasp on the facts. He continued to peddle mistruth after mistruth."

"If this is outperforming expectations I’d hate to see what underperforming expectations looks like," said former White House speechwriter Marc Thiessen, appearing to allude to Biden’s Wednesday response to a question on his first-year job performance.

During the press conference, Biden also defended his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal claiming that there was "no way" to leave the country "easily" and asserting that he makes "no apology" for the decisions he made.

Co-host Emily Compagno called Biden’s comment a "weak typical deflection" and noted that both the president and the reporters asking him questions appeared "disconnected" from the concerns of the everyday American.

"Clearly his messaging has been botched from the beginning," said Compagno.

"64% think he’s going in the wrong direction, we know this. 70% do not want him to run again. So when he says he’s over-accomplished, he’s done more than any other president in the past, he absolutely has rose-colored glasses on that the rest of Americans see through."